Dodgers acquire reliever Craig Kimbrel, send outfielder AJ Pollock to White Sox

The Dodgers pulled off a blockbuster trade Friday, acquiring All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to comment publicly.

Kimbrel, 33, has been one of baseball’s best closers for most of the last decade, with 372 saves and a 2.18 ERA during his 12-year career. With the Dodgers, he can fill the void left by the departure of Kenley Jansen, taking over a closer role the team had previously been planning to fill by committee.

To pull the deal off, however, they had to give up one of the most experienced pieces of their lineup in Pollock, a 10-year veteran who has been one of the team’s more productive hitters of the last two seasons.

However, pitching is a much bigger need for the Dodgers, who will still have one the best lineups in baseball but appear to be thinner on the mound than usual entering the season. Friday’s trade addresses one big need, solidifying their plans at the back of the bullpen exactly a week before opening day.