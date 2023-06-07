Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, start time and analysis

Tuesday recap: Dodgers suffer meltdown as bullpen blows lead in loss to Reds
CINCINNATI — The Dodgers thought they were past this. That their once-struggling bullpen was finally becoming a strength.
A glaring weakness at the beginning of the season, the team’s relief corps had appeared to turn a corner during May.
Yes, Evan Phillips rediscovered his dominant form. But just as importantly, Caleb Ferguson, Brusdar Graterol and Yency Almonte emerged as reliable high-leverage options, giving the Dodgers a defined late-inning hierarchy to trust when trying to close games.
In recent weeks, however, performances have dipped. Inconsistency has returned.
