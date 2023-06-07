Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 25. Syndergaard is 1-4 with a 6.54 earned-run average over 11 starts this season.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Noah Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers as they continue their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on Wednesday.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Tuesday recap: Dodgers suffer meltdown as bullpen blows lead in loss to Reds

By Jack Harris

CINCINNATI — The Dodgers thought they were past this. That their once-struggling bullpen was finally becoming a strength.

A glaring weakness at the beginning of the season, the team’s relief corps had appeared to turn a corner during May.

Yes, Evan Phillips rediscovered his dominant form. But just as importantly, Caleb Ferguson, Brusdar Graterol and Yency Almonte emerged as reliable high-leverage options, giving the Dodgers a defined late-inning hierarchy to trust when trying to close games.

In recent weeks, however, performances have dipped. Inconsistency has returned.

Read more >>>

