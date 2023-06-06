Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, start time and analysis

Sunday recap: Great effort by Bobby Miller but another series loss for Dodgers

Ahead of the biggest game yet of his burgeoning major league career, Bobby Miller was a picture of poise in the Dodgers’ clubhouse on Sunday afternoon.

A few hours before taking the mound against the New York Yankees — on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” and in front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000, no less — the right-handed rookie relaxed, seemingly unfazed by the high-pressure stage he was about to take.

He cracked jokes with the teammates in front of his stall. He marveled at videos of Aaron Judge crashing through the bullpen wall the night before. And as Dave Roberts passed through the locker room, he greeted the manager with a cool, confident grin.

