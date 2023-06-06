Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers against the Atlanta Braves on May 24. Gonsolin is 3-1 with a 1.77 earned-run average over seven starts this season.
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin gets the start as the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on Tuesday at 4:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Sunday recap: Great effort by Bobby Miller but another series loss for Dodgers

By Jack Harris

Ahead of the biggest game yet of his burgeoning major league career, Bobby Miller was a picture of poise in the Dodgers’ clubhouse on Sunday afternoon.

A few hours before taking the mound against the New York Yankees — on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” and in front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000, no less — the right-handed rookie relaxed, seemingly unfazed by the high-pressure stage he was about to take.

He cracked jokes with the teammates in front of his stall. He marveled at videos of Aaron Judge crashing through the bullpen wall the night before. And as Dave Roberts passed through the locker room, he greeted the manager with a cool, confident grin.

