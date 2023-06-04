Dodgers vs. New York Yankees: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers prospect Jonny DeLuca to be called up after Trayce Thompson injury

Another Dodgers prospect is on the verge of his MLB debut.

After outfielder Trayce Thompson strained his oblique on a check swing Saturday night, which will force him to go on the injured list, the team was planning to call up Jonny DeLuca on Sunday, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation, making the 24-year-old the seventh rookie to join the big league club this season.

A former 25th round pick out of Oregon in 2019, the Thousand Oaks native wasn’t a high-profile name in the Dodgers farm system until this past winter, when the club added him to its 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

DeLuca has validated that decision in the minors this year, batting a combined .292 at the double and triple A levels with 14 homers, 37 RBIs and a .953 OPS.

DeLuca was only recently promoted to triple A Oklahoma City, playing his 17th game there on Saturday night. However, with few other right-handed hitting outfielders at the upper levels of the organization, DeLuca got the nod to be Thompson’s short-term replacement.