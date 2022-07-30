Dodgers acquire reliever Chris Martin in trade with Cubs

It didn’t rock the boat, but the Dodgers are hoping their first pre-trade deadline acquisition Saturday can help steady it down the stretch.

The team added veteran right-handed reliever Chris Martin in a deal with the Chicago Cubs, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed, adding an experienced arm to a bullpen still waiting to get several other key relievers back from injuries.

The trade was more functional than flashy.

In 34 games this year, the 36-year-old has a 4.31 ERA, but also one of the best strikeout rates (30.1%) and walk rates (3%) in the major leagues. He relies mostly on a mid-90s mph fastball, but has six total pitches in his arsenal. He has recent postseason experience, having been with the Atlanta Braves each of the past three Octobers.

In return, the Dodgers are sending the Cubs outfielder Zach McKinstry, the little-used left-handed reserve who flashed potential as a rookie at the start of last year but had since slid down the organizational depth chart, making just two big-league starts this year.