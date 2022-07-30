Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Craig Kimbrel’s near meltdown raises the question: Should Dodgers trade for a closer?

Dodgers relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel reacts after the final out of Friday’s 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

DENVER — Time and again, Dave Roberts has insisted his Dodgers team doesn’t have any major needs heading into Tuesday’s trade deadline.

On Friday night at Coors Field, however, they were reminded of one of the biggest issues they have to address.

Though the Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies for a second straight night, prevailing 5-4 behind early two-run home runs from Will Smith and Trayce Thompson plus a strong seven-inning start from left-hander Julio Urías, the game finished much closer than it should have been.

