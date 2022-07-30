Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, left, talks with third base coach Dino Ebel before Friday’s win over the Colorado Rockies.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Dodgers as they look to claim their four-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Craig Kimbrel’s near meltdown raises the question: Should Dodgers trade for a closer?

By Jack Harris

(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

DENVER — Time and again, Dave Roberts has insisted his Dodgers team doesn’t have any major needs heading into Tuesday’s trade deadline.

On Friday night at Coors Field, however, they were reminded of one of the biggest issues they have to address.

Though the Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies for a second straight night, prevailing 5-4 behind early two-run home runs from Will Smith and Trayce Thompson plus a strong seven-inning start from left-hander Julio Urías, the game finished much closer than it should have been.

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

