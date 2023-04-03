Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove delivers against the Chicago White Sox.
Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove delivers against the Chicago White Sox in a spring game on March 18. Grove will make his first start of the 2023 regular season Monday against the Rockies.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

After splitting a four-game series against the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. (SportsNet LA; MLB.TV).

By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Dodgers fail to capitalize on Noah Syndergaard’s impressive debut in loss

By Mike DiGiovanna

It took four spring training starts for Noah Syndergaard to come to grips with the fact that, despite his December proclamation that there is “no excuse as to why I can’t get back to 100 mph,” his once-vaunted fastball is not going to approach triple digits like it did before 2020 elbow surgery.

“If I don’t throw 100 [mph] again,” the new Dodgers pitcher said on the eve of the regular season, “that’s fine.”

And that’s perfectly fine with the Dodgers, who weren’t expecting the second coming of Sandy Alcantara when they signed Syndergaard to a one-year, $13-million contract.

