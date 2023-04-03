Dodgers display talented promise, but also potential volatility, in opening series

Will Smith tosses his bat after hitting a two-run single during the Dodgers’ season-opening win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

As his team was coming together at the end of the offseason, a new-look mosaic of veteran acquisitions, rookie prospects and carryover star power from last year’s 111-win team, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts could see what was coming.

He knew, with all cylinders clicking, the reconfigured squad could still be a juggernaut worthy of World Series expectations.

But with so many new faces, and an abundance of question marks following in their wake, Roberts cautioned about the pitfalls they’d have to navigate.

“There’s certainly a lot more unknown,” he said before the start of spring. “I think, even, it’s fair to say volatility.”

That much was clear in the Dodgers’ season-opening series against the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend.

In two games, the Dodgers dominated, pounding Diamondbacks starters early, producing timely hits to pull away, and cruising to blowout wins that showcased their sky-high promise.

In two one-run losses that forced them to settle for a four-game split, however, the potential shortcomings of their 2023 team were revealed.

In both games, they failed to get a hit with runners in scoring position (0 for 7 on Friday; 0 for 6 on Sunday). Twice, one of their most trusted relievers yielded a go-ahead run late in the game.

While it didn’t amount to a season-opening failure, the Dodgers’ performance did little to quell the fears that followed them into the new campaign.

“I don’t know about weaknesses yet,” Roberts said after Sunday’s finale defeat. “I still like our lineup. I just think there’s a few guys that haven’t gotten on track yet.”

Here are five of the most notable highs and lows from the Dodgers’ opening series:

High: Rookies Miguel Vargas, James Outman settle in quickly

In 50 major league plate appearances during his debut last year, Miguel Vargas drew two walks.

In 13 trips to the plate this season, the team’s new starting second baseman has drawn an MLB-high eight.

So what gives?

“I think it’s a combo,” Roberts said.

James Outman, right, is greeted by Miguel Vargas after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Yes, the manager thinks it helped that Vargas was not able to swing for the first couple weeks of spring because of a finger injury, forcing him to take pitches and track the strike zone in a way he hadn’t before.

But also, “he got his feet wet” last year, Roberts said of the 23-year-old. “So he’s just more, [doesn’t have his] hair on fire in the batter’s box.”

While Vargas is technically still a rookie, he’s already showing growth at the MLB level. And he isn’t the only one, joining James Outman as perhaps the most surprising players of the opening weekend.

While Vargas went two for five with his eight walks — reaching safely in seven straight plate appearances at one point during the series — Outman showed his own growth from his brief debut last year, going two for seven with three walks and two RBIs highlighted by his first home run at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night.

“I feel like I learned a lot last year and grew as a ballplayer,” said Outman, who played four games in late July and early August before finishing his 2022 campaign back in triple A.

Said Vargas: “Playing more games, I’m starting to feel way better at the plate, more comfortable.”

Low: Slow starts from J.D. Martinez, Max Muncy, Chris Taylor

For the Dodgers to be their best, they’ll probably need their veteran bats in the middle of the order to help them get there.

Too often against the Diamondbacks, three of the most critical ones struggled to produce.

Martinez, the newly-signed designated hitter who is slated to play almost every day, had three hits in 15 at-bats while striking out seven times.

Chris Taylor strikes out in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 2-1 loss Sunday to the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Muncy, who was expected to rebound from last year’s injury-plagued campaign, went one for 13 with seven strikeouts (including five on opening day).

Taylor had perhaps the most worrying start. He not only went hitless in eight trips to the plate, but struck out three times while filling in for an injured Muncy on Sunday — a troublesome callback to his strikeout struggles from last year.

The top of the order is still rich with star power. The bottom of the lineup is using platoons to get by. But Martinez, Muncy and Taylor will be counted on more than most. And they left themselves lots of room to improve after the season’s opening act.

High: Will Smith flashes star potential

Will Smith has never earned an All-Star selection.

But if his early pace is any indication, the 28-year-old backstop could be on his way to a superstar-caliber season.

On Thursday, he collected three hits, four RBIs and high praise from his manager.

“Will Smith really was a star,” Roberts said.

After reaching base three times Friday, even Clayton Kershaw took note of the catcher’s hot start.

“Obviously what Will’s doing is pretty special,” Kershaw said.

And after an off day Saturday, Smith returned to the lineup Sunday with a bang, hitting a first-inning drive high off the left-field foul pole for his first home run of the season.

The weekend didn’t finish flawlessly for Smith. He struck out in two other key spots, and bobbled the ball while trying to throw out Corbin Carroll on back-to-back steals.

But for a player who is being asked to shoulder a bigger load this year, it was the kind of outburst the Dodgers were hoping to see — one that hints at a potential breakout season for the fifth-year big leaguer.

Low: Bullpen questions arise

The Dodgers didn’t have a set closer coming into the season.

They certainly don’t have one after the weekend.

While the bullpen fared fine overall — highlighted by a pair of scoreless outings from Evan Phillips and a three-inning save from Andre Jackson — two of their most important arms were charged with losses after rough outings.

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol reacts after giving up the go-ahead run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

On Friday, it was Alex Vesia who faltered against a string of right-handed pinch-hitters, giving up a one-run lead on a two-run homer by Kyle Lewis in the eighth inning. On Sunday, Brusdar Graterol couldn’t keep a ninth-inning tie intact, retiring just two of the six batters he faced and booting a tricky bunt that scored the winning run.

There are no major concerns coming out of the weekend for either pitcher. But the uncharacteristic gaffes highlighted the challenges the Dodgers face as they piece together their evolving bullpen plans.

The relief corps should still be a strength. But in the first weekend, it cost them critically on a couple of occasions.

High: Starting pitching continues to shine

One thing that doesn’t seem likely to change about this year’s Dodgers: Their starting pitching can be counted on, especially from the core of the rotation.

Across the four games, the Dodgers starters gave up just four runs in 25 innings. They combined for 25 strikeouts against just one walk. And after one turn each from Julio Urías, Dustin May, Kershaw and Noah Syndergaard, it’s easy to envision the club once again possessing one of the strongest rotations in the major leagues.

“You never want to lose games,” Roberts said, “but if you look at how we came out of the first four, I think the starters are continually getting built up.”

While the Dodgers will have to lean on rookie Michael Grove for the next couple weeks as their No. 5 starter, they could be getting another important reinforcement at the end of the month too.

On Saturday, injured right-hander Tony Gonsolin threw a bullpen that Roberts described as “really impressive.” And next week, he is scheduled to face hitters as he continues to target a late April return to a big-league mound.