Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks live updates: Latest news, start time and analysis

Trayce Thompson’s three-homer game rekindles a confidence he never lost

After being stuck on the bench for the first two games of the season this week, Trayce Thompson was reluctant to leave it in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday night.

The outfielder had just completed a career night at the plate; one that began with a first-inning grand slam off longtime Dodgers foe Madison Bumgarner, continued in the fifth with a three-run bomb that put the team’s 10-1 win out of reach, and culminated with an eighth-inning moon shot that landed halfway up the left-field pavilion.

And just like his first two big flies, Thompson’s last long ball brought a crowd of 48,886 at Dodger Stadium raucously to its feet.

Only this time, the cheering didn’t end when Thompson disappeared into the dugout.

