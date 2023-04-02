Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks live updates: Latest news, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the San Diego Padres on March 6. Syndergaard will start Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Noah Syndergaard makes his regular-season debut for the Dodgers as they try to close out their season-opening series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a win. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Trayce Thompson’s three-homer game rekindles a confidence he never lost

By Jack Harris

After being stuck on the bench for the first two games of the season this week, Trayce Thompson was reluctant to leave it in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday night.

The outfielder had just completed a career night at the plate; one that began with a first-inning grand slam off longtime Dodgers foe Madison Bumgarner, continued in the fifth with a three-run bomb that put the team’s 10-1 win out of reach, and culminated with an eighth-inning moon shot that landed halfway up the left-field pavilion.

And just like his first two big flies, Thompson’s last long ball brought a crowd of 48,886 at Dodger Stadium raucously to its feet.

Only this time, the cheering didn’t end when Thompson disappeared into the dugout.

Read more >>>

