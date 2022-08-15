Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers’ bats go cold as 12-game winning streak ends in loss to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Dodgers finally encountered something as hot as they’ve been — Kauffman Stadium in the afternoon August sun.

At 90 degrees with oppressive humidity, the air was as thick and sticky as any signature tomato-based barbecue sauce in this beef and pork-centric Midwestern city.

The Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak — one short of their longest since moving to Los Angeles in 1958 — died on the vine, the Royals salvaging the finale of the three-game series, 4-0, Sunday in front of 18,481 fans, most of whom scurried to seats in the shade.

The hot hand was provided by Brady Singer, a third-year Royals right-hander who gave up only a single by Chris Taylor in six scoreless innings. Singer’s ERA over his last six starts fell to 1.64, and he received a standing ovation after striking out Max Muncy to end the sixth on his 102nd pitch.

