Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías will start against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Urías is 12-6 with a 2.49 earned-run average over 22 starts this season.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Julio Urías will get the start for the Dodgers as they embark on a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Dodgers’ bats go cold as 12-game winning streak ends in loss to Royals

By Steve Henson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Dodgers finally encountered something as hot as they’ve been — Kauffman Stadium in the afternoon August sun.

At 90 degrees with oppressive humidity, the air was as thick and sticky as any signature tomato-based barbecue sauce in this beef and pork-centric Midwestern city.

The Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak — one short of their longest since moving to Los Angeles in 1958 — died on the vine, the Royals salvaging the finale of the three-game series, 4-0, Sunday in front of 18,481 fans, most of whom scurried to seats in the shade.

The hot hand was provided by Brady Singer, a third-year Royals right-hander who gave up only a single by Chris Taylor in six scoreless innings. Singer’s ERA over his last six starts fell to 1.64, and he received a standing ovation after striking out Max Muncy to end the sixth on his 102nd pitch.

Read more >>>

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

