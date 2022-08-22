Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías will start Monday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. Urías is 13-6 with a 2.40 earned-run average over 23 starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Julio Urías gets the start as the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Dodgers leave Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara buried and beaten

By Jack Harris

Last week, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner got through only five-plus innings before being chased by the Dodgers’ dominant offense.

On Sunday, this year’s Cy Young front-runner couldn’t even complete four.

In his worst start of an otherwise stellar season, Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was battered, beaten and eventually buried by the Dodgers in a 10-3 win, which completed a three-game weekend sweep in front of 41,125 at Dodger Stadium.

In a season-short 3⅔ innings, Alcantara was tagged with a season-high in runs (six) and hits (10).

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

