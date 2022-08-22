Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Dodgers leave Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara buried and beaten
Last week, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner got through only five-plus innings before being chased by the Dodgers’ dominant offense.
On Sunday, this year’s Cy Young front-runner couldn’t even complete four.
In his worst start of an otherwise stellar season, Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was battered, beaten and eventually buried by the Dodgers in a 10-3 win, which completed a three-game weekend sweep in front of 41,125 at Dodger Stadium.
In a season-short 3⅔ innings, Alcantara was tagged with a season-high in runs (six) and hits (10).
How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season
Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season: