Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Dodgers leave Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara buried and beaten

Last week, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner got through only five-plus innings before being chased by the Dodgers’ dominant offense.

On Sunday, this year’s Cy Young front-runner couldn’t even complete four.

In his worst start of an otherwise stellar season, Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was battered, beaten and eventually buried by the Dodgers in a 10-3 win, which completed a three-game weekend sweep in front of 41,125 at Dodger Stadium.

In a season-short 3⅔ innings, Alcantara was tagged with a season-high in runs (six) and hits (10).

