Max Muncy agrees to one-year contract extension with the Dodgers

With a month and a half left in the regular season, the Dodgers addressed one of their bigger offseason questions on Monday.

The team announced it agreed to a contract extension with third baseman Max Muncy, a one-year deal worth $13.5 million next season with a team option for $10 million, plus incentives, for 2024.

After a dreadful start to the season, impacted in part by an elbow injury he suffered at the end of last season, Muncy has hit his stride in recent weeks. Since the start of August, Muncy is batting .328 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs. His 1.185 on-base-plus-slugging percentage during that stretch is third best in the majors among qualified hitters.

And his 16 home runs are tied for fifth most on the Dodgers — even after he missed a couple weeks to give his ailing elbow a break.

Muncy’s contract was going to a question this offseason. He had a $13-million club option or a $1.5-million buyout.

Max Muncy said his contract status hadn’t been weighing too much on him this season, but called it a relief to get the deal done now



Added that he hopes he stays a Dodger for longer than just next season, too: “There’s no place I’d rather be.” — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) August 22, 2022

His recent resurgence was enough to convince the Dodgers to bring back the 31-year-old slugger, who has 134 home runs in five seasons with the team, two All-Star selections, an .881 OPS in the playoffs and a World Series championship.