Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the New York Mets on April 19. Syndergaard is 1-3 with a 6.12 earned-run average over seven starts this season.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Noah Syndergaard gets the start as the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. (SNLA | MLB.TV).

By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Mookie Betts is playing at his peak. Will he sustain it through October?

By Dylan Hernández

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts runs to the dugout during the fourth inning of a 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
(Allison Dinner / Associated Press)

The rhetoric is the same.

Mookie Betts still downplays his importance to the Dodgers. He still won’t acknowledge the oversized influence he has on games. He still won’t make any predictions about what he might or might not do.

Don’t be alarmed, however, by what sounds like an effort by the $365-million outfielder to skirt responsibility.

Betts has changed, manager Dave Roberts said.

“I see a concerted effort on every pitch in the batter’s box now,” Roberts said.

Read more >>>

Sunday recap: Dodgers show Padres who’s boss in the NL West

By Jack Harris

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin delivers during the fifth inning of a 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
(Harry How / Getty Images)

All that hype about the Padres coming into this season?

The Dodgers made it look like a bunch of hot air over the last 10 days.

After eking out a series win in San Diego last weekend, the Dodgers emphatically swept their National League West rivals this weekend in Los Angeles, earning their fifth straight win over the Padres, and fifth consecutive victory overall, with a 4-0 shutout Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Read more >>>

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

