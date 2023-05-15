Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates, start time and analysis

Mookie Betts is playing at his peak. Will he sustain it through October?
The rhetoric is the same.
Mookie Betts still downplays his importance to the Dodgers. He still won’t acknowledge the oversized influence he has on games. He still won’t make any predictions about what he might or might not do.
Don’t be alarmed, however, by what sounds like an effort by the $365-million outfielder to skirt responsibility.
Betts has changed, manager Dave Roberts said.
“I see a concerted effort on every pitch in the batter’s box now,” Roberts said.
