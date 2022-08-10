Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Julio Urías cementing status as staff ace as Dodgers rout Twins

Walker Buehler, the Dodgers’ top starting pitcher, is slowly working his way back from mid-June surgery to remove bone spurs in his elbow. Another lower-back injury sent Clayton Kershaw, the three-time National League Cy Award winner, to the injured list last week for the second time this season.

A team that is running away with the National League West title is down a pair of aces, but anyone worried the Dodgers might not have a starter worthy of taking the ball in Game 1 of a playoff series in October, fear not, manager Dave Roberts says. He’s got a guy.

Julio Urías continued to cement his status as the staff ace Tuesday night, giving up one earned run and five hits, striking out eight and walking none in seven innings of a 10-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins before 47,874 in Dodger Stadium.

