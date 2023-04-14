Letters to Sports: Dave Roberts’ decision-making already drawing ire

Another Dave Roberts’ questionable dumb move. Will somebody please explain to me why Roberts sits Max Muncy down for Game 2 against the Giants? Everyone with any Dodgers knowledge knows that Muncy “owns” the Giants. Game 1, Muncy clobbers the Giants. Game 2, without Muncy, Giants clobber the Dodgers. Game 3, with Muncy back in the lineup, he clobbers the Giants, again. What was Roberts thinking? I rest my case.

Paul Kessler

Century City

After a frustrating performance at the plate in Arizona, Max Muncy hits two home runs in the Dodgers’ first game in San Francisco, a place where Muncy continues to have success hitting. So what does Dave Roberts do? He sits Muncy out in Game 2, which the Dodgers only manage three hits in [in] a 5-0 loss.

It looks as though we are going to suffer more knucklehead managerial decisions again this season.

Kent M. Paul

Costa Mesa

The Dodgers have been criticized for not improving the team enough in the offseason. I have seen a big improvement though! Jessica Mendoza is getting a lot of air time as color commentator! So unusual to have one who is so knowledgeable, able to articulate so clearly the complex and quick contingencies and calculations baseball players must make, and with a sense of humor that far exceeds that of the usual retired male baseball players. Congratulations, Dodgers! I am back after a period of mourning for the loss of Vin Scully!

David O. Sears

Pacific Palisades

Here’s a scary thought for Dave Roberts. He might actually have to manage his team during the regular season this year. His previous teams were so stacked with talent that the regular season was essentially on autopilot; not so much this year. In the past, he didn’t start managing until the playoffs, when he often appeared as a deer in the headlights.

David Waldowski

Laguna Woods

It has been painful watching Andrew Friedman’s Dodgers play this month. We feared 2023 would be a sub-par season after Friedman failed to sign any big names and let several seasoned players go elsewhere. What are the reasons? Could it be: a) the pitching, b) the bullpen, c) the offense, d) the defense, e) the base running, or f) all of the above. If you guessed anything other than f, you must have been watching last year’s reruns.

Roy Reel

Culver City

I’ve been admiring James Outman’s swing this season, which reminds me of my all-time favorite center fielder Ken Griffey Jr.’s beautiful swing. Thanks to Jack Harris’ well-written article, “Poised Outman was once a project,” I found that a lot of work went into transforming Outman’s stiff “Caveman”-like swing “into a more graceful, dynamic motion.” Here’s hoping Outman, while wearing a Dodgers uniform, can end up having a career comparable to Griffey’s.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood