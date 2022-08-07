Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Dodgers preview their anticipated October prowess in comeback vs. Padres

The first time through the top of the Dodgers’ order on Saturday night, San Diego Padres starter Mike Clevinger made only one bad pitch, hanging a slider that Will Smith hit for a home run.

The second time, Clevinger survived one tenuous inning, limiting the Dodgers to one run again despite facing a two-on, one-out jam in the third.

By the time the Dodgers’ order turned over for a third time, the Padres had given Clevinger a one-run lead.

And though two more men had reached base in the fifth, the crafty right-hander was a strike away from getting out of the inning unscathed.

