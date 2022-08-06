Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

ICYMI: Dodgers turn their Juan Soto loss into a win over new-look Padres

Dave Roberts insisted it wouldn’t be a litmus test.

After the drubbing his team inflicted Friday, maybe he should have.

On a night that began with an emotional on-field ceremony commemorating the late Vin Scully, and that was supposed to showcase a supposedly revamped San Diego Padres roster following Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Dodgers instead cruised to an 8-1 win, extending their recent dominance over the rivalry while picking up their sixth consecutive win.

“Obviously, the anticipation outside of the ballplayers is there,” Roberts said. “But the messaging has been consistent on our part, just focusing on ourselves and playing good baseball.”

Read more >>>