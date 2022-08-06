Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney delivers during a game.
Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney will start Saturday against the San Diego Padres. Heaney is 1-0 with a 0.77 earned-run average over five starts this season.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The Dodgers continue their three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Dodgers turn their Juan Soto loss into a win over new-look Padres

By Jack Harris

Dave Roberts insisted it wouldn’t be a litmus test.

After the drubbing his team inflicted Friday, maybe he should have.

On a night that began with an emotional on-field ceremony commemorating the late Vin Scully, and that was supposed to showcase a supposedly revamped San Diego Padres roster following Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Dodgers instead cruised to an 8-1 win, extending their recent dominance over the rivalry while picking up their sixth consecutive win.

“Obviously, the anticipation outside of the ballplayers is there,” Roberts said. “But the messaging has been consistent on our part, just focusing on ourselves and playing good baseball.”







