Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers’ starting lineup vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Here’s the starting lineup for the Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Monday night:
Bryce Harper to make season debut for Phillies this week
The Phillies are set to get a major boost to their lineup during this week’s series against the Dodgers.
After missing the first month of the season recovering from offseason Tommy John surgery, two-time MVP Bryce Harper is set to make his season debut on Tuesday as the Phillies designated hitter.
In advance of his return, Harper was out on the field early on Monday, taking grounders at first base (a position he is expected to be able to play sooner than his typical outfield spot).
During the drills, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emerged from the home dugout and yelled across the diamond, “Take three more days!”
Harper laughed and played along.
“No,” he said. “I’m just gonna suck for two days.”
Sunday recap: Dodgers don’t need the long ball to finish sweep of Cardinals
A Dodgers lineup that ranks second in the major leagues with 47 homers took a swing shift on the assembly line Sunday, manufacturing four runs with productive outs and one with a wild pitch in a 6-3 victory to complete a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in Chavez Ravine.
A sellout crowd of 52,304 saw the Dodgers get outhit 10-7 and go one for 15 with runners in scoring position, but they drew eight walks, stole three bases and put the ball in play with runners on third and fewer than two outs.
“Get ‘em over, get ‘em in — that was nice,” Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “You can’t always win games by hitting home runs. [Saturday night] it was Clayton [Kershaw] being as good as he was. Then today, we scored runs in a different way. The last 10 days, we’ve been playing better baseball.”
Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season
Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.