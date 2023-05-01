Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Bryce Harper to make season debut for Phillies this week

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper stands in the dugout against the Cincinnati Reds on April 14. (Aaron Doster / Associated Press)

The Phillies are set to get a major boost to their lineup during this week’s series against the Dodgers.

After missing the first month of the season recovering from offseason Tommy John surgery, two-time MVP Bryce Harper is set to make his season debut on Tuesday as the Phillies designated hitter.

In advance of his return, Harper was out on the field early on Monday, taking grounders at first base (a position he is expected to be able to play sooner than his typical outfield spot).

During the drills, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emerged from the home dugout and yelled across the diamond, “Take three more days!”

Harper laughed and played along.

“No,” he said. “I’m just gonna suck for two days.”