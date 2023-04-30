Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Saturday recap: Clayton Kershaw dominates in win over Cardinals

Saturday night began with a pregame ceremony honoring Manny Mota, the former pinch-hitter extraordinaire, coach, broadcaster and community activist who became the sixth player selected one of the Legends of Dodger Baseball.

The rest of the evening belonged to the legend currently inhabiting the Dodgers’ dugout and commanding the Chavez Ravine mound, Clayton Kershaw burnishing his Hall of Fame resume with seven innings of pure dominance in a 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals before an appreciative crowd of 48,763.

The 35-year-old left-hander retired the first 13 batters to kick off a seven-inning, two-hit, nine-strikeout, no-walk effort that improved the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner to 5-1 with a 1.89 earned-run average in six starts. The Cardinals entered with a major league-best .321 batting average against left-handers.

