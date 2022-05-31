Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, start time and analysis

Craig Kimbrel blows save, Dodgers still happy about Clayton Kershaw, Andrew Heaney

The Dodgers appear poised to get the right stuff back from the left side.

Left-handed starters Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney took major steps toward coming off the injured list long before fans arrived at Dodger Stadium on Monday night for the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Then the game began and staff ace Walker Buehler and closer Craig Kimbrel took pronounced steps backward, enabling the Pirates to escape with a 6-5 victory.

