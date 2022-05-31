Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Julio Urías delivers a pitch during a game.
Julio Urías is set to start for the Dodgers on Tuesday night as they continue their three-game series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)

The Dodgers look to bounce back from their loss in the series opener against the Pirates, with Julio Urías taking the mound in Chavez Ravine at 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

Craig Kimbrel blows save, Dodgers still happy about Clayton Kershaw, Andrew Heaney

By Steve Henson

The Dodgers appear poised to get the right stuff back from the left side.

Left-handed starters Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney took major steps toward coming off the injured list long before fans arrived at Dodger Stadium on Monday night for the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Then the game began and staff ace Walker Buehler and closer Craig Kimbrel took pronounced steps backward, enabling the Pirates to escape with a 6-5 victory.

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share