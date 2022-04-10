Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, news and analysis

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2022 season
Here’s a look at the TV schedule for the 160 games remaining on the Dodgers’ 2022 regular-season schedule:
Dodgers’ elevated bats come back to sea level in loss to Rockies
DENVER — The Dodgers’ patchwork pitching plan Saturday night was fraught but functional.
Instead, it was their lineup that fell flat during a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
In their lowest-scoring performance at Coors Field since July 2019, the Dodgers tallied just seven hits (six of them singles) and no walks. For the first seven innings, they were silenced by Rockies starter Germán Márquez.
Then in the eighth, they missed a prime comeback opportunity, scratching across a game-tying run but leaving the bases loaded.
That allowed the Rockies to rally for the win, with Connor Joe’s go-ahead home run off Blake Treinen in the bottom of the eighth proving to be the difference in front of a sold-out crowd of 48,087.
“We had a chance to win,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.