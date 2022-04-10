Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, news and analysis

Dodgers’ elevated bats come back to sea level in loss to Rockies

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts tosses his bat after connecting for an RBI single in the eighth inning of a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

DENVER — The Dodgers’ patchwork pitching plan Saturday night was fraught but functional.

Instead, it was their lineup that fell flat during a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

In their lowest-scoring performance at Coors Field since July 2019, the Dodgers tallied just seven hits (six of them singles) and no walks. For the first seven innings, they were silenced by Rockies starter Germán Márquez.

Then in the eighth, they missed a prime comeback opportunity, scratching across a game-tying run but leaving the bases loaded.

That allowed the Rockies to rally for the win, with Connor Joe’s go-ahead home run off Blake Treinen in the bottom of the eighth proving to be the difference in front of a sold-out crowd of 48,087.

“We had a chance to win,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

