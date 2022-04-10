Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, news and analysis

Julio Urías delivers during a game at Dodger Stadium.
Julio Urías will make his 2022 regular-season debut for the Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Dodgers look to leave Colorado with a series win when Julio Urías takes the mound to close out a three-game set with the Rockies. The game is scheduled to start at 12:10 p.m. PDT.

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2022 season

Here’s a look at the TV schedule for the 160 games remaining on the Dodgers’ 2022 regular-season schedule:

Dodgers’ elevated bats come back to sea level in loss to Rockies

By Jack Harris

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts tosses his bat after connecting for an RBI single.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts tosses his bat after connecting for an RBI single in the eighth inning of a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

DENVER — The Dodgers’ patchwork pitching plan Saturday night was fraught but functional.

Instead, it was their lineup that fell flat during a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

In their lowest-scoring performance at Coors Field since July 2019, the Dodgers tallied just seven hits (six of them singles) and no walks. For the first seven innings, they were silenced by Rockies starter Germán Márquez.

Then in the eighth, they missed a prime comeback opportunity, scratching across a game-tying run but leaving the bases loaded.

That allowed the Rockies to rally for the win, with Connor Joe’s go-ahead home run off Blake Treinen in the bottom of the eighth proving to be the difference in front of a sold-out crowd of 48,087.

“We had a chance to win,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Read more >>>

