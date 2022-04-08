Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, odds and analysis from opening day

Dodgers’ opening day roster features only one real surprise

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts bats against the Angels on Monday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Dodgers announced their opening day roster Thursday, unveiling a 28-man group with few surprises a day before their season opener.

As expected, the team will carry 16 pitchers and 12 position players when they begin the season against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Major League Baseball expanded rosters to 28 for the opening month of the season and removed limitations on the number of pitchers a team could carry.

The Dodgers position players include catchers Will Smith and Austin Barnes; infielders Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Gavin Lux, Edwin Ríos and Hanser Alberto; and outfielders Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor.

