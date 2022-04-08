Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, odds and analysis from opening day

Dodgers’ opening day roster features only one real surprise
The Dodgers announced their opening day roster Thursday, unveiling a 28-man group with few surprises a day before their season opener.
As expected, the team will carry 16 pitchers and 12 position players when they begin the season against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.
Major League Baseball expanded rosters to 28 for the opening month of the season and removed limitations on the number of pitchers a team could carry.
The Dodgers position players include catchers Will Smith and Austin Barnes; infielders Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Gavin Lux, Edwin Ríos and Hanser Alberto; and outfielders Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor.
DENVER — For a team with such familiar ambitions, there were plenty of new sights sprinkled into the Dodgers’ finally tune-up games against the Angels this week at Chavez Ravine.
The No. 5 jersey that used to belong to Corey Seager was donned by a different face, as Freddie Freeman was serenaded by the home crowd for the first time after joining the team on a six-year, $162-million contract last month.
“Sweet Child O’ Mine” blared from the speakers during the ninth inning, as recently acquired right-hander Craig Kimbrel officially replaced Kenley Jansen — and his “California Love” entry music — as the team’s new closer.
The opening week of Major League Baseball season always brings a healthy dose of optimism for fans eager to see how the season will unfold for their respective teams.
There are plenty of talking points for the Dodgers and Angels as they embark on the 2022 MLB season. Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris (follow him here on Twitter) along with staff writer Jorge Castillo and columnist Dylan Hernández offer their thoughts and predictions on the Dodgers and Angels:
As a Cleveland native growing up with the 1990s Indians, I got to watch a lineup that had Jim Thome, Manny Ramirez, Kenny Lofton, Roberto Alomar, Carlos Baerga, David Justice, Albert Belle, Sandy Alomar and many other great hitters. It’s no wonder I became such a huge baseball fan. I saw something special every day. The Dodgers have the potential to be extremely special. They have a great chance at eliminating the asterisk talk that dominates their 2020 World Series victory. They’ll be in the playoffs for the 10th straight year but have only that one World Series title in the span. Until they get one in a full season, they’ll continue to be scrutinized. So, they went out and got two of the best hitters in the world.
There are no excuses: When you spend this much money and get to the playoffs every year, it’s always World Series or bust. The regular season is just 162 games of spring training for the Dodgers. With 106 wins in each of the last two full seasons, it seems like they take it pretty seriously.
Another Dodgers season is here, and that means 162 games and roughly 560 hours of unbridled baseball bliss for anyone who wants to catch the experience on TV or stream to their favorite devices.
Here’s a look at the 2022 TV schedule. Keep in mind some of the start times and TV/streaming platforms are subject to change.