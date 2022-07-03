Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Padres: Start time, live updates, analysis and more

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to a Rockies batter on June 28
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to a Colorado Rockies batter during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Starter Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers will chase a sweep when they close out a four-game series with the San Diego Padres Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

The Dodgers (49-28) are coming off a 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres (46-34) on Saturday and have a 4½-game lead atop the NL West. The series finale is set for 1:10 p.m. PDT and will air on SportsNet LA. LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-2) will look to rebound from a rough outing, while San Diego will look for a lift from LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-3)

With Mookie Betts’ return near, Dodgers set off early fireworks to beat Padres again

By Jack Harris

It wasn’t Yu Darvish’s worst outing atop the Dodger Stadium mound.

But as the right-hander got rocked Saturday afternoon by his former team, it sure looked similar to a certain November night five years prior.

In the first inning of their 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers tattooed three home runs against Darvish.

Freddie Freeman launched a missile to right. Will Smith lifted a moonshot to center. Justin Turner stung a line drive to left.

Each one was met by a louder roar from the 47,061 fans and an increasingly enthusiastic reception in the dugout.

For Dodgers and Dave Roberts, replay challenges this season have been ... a challenge

By Jack Harris

Dave Roberts initially misunderstood the question.

Asked Friday about his team’s struggles with “challenges” this season, the Dodgers’ manager thought it was in reference to his club’s overall performance, which has tapered off in recent weeks.

When it was clarified that the query was instead about replay challenges, Roberts corrected himself with a sigh.

“Oh, God,” he said. “That challenge?”

Roberts had reason to sound exasperated.

Through the first three months of the season, few managers in baseball have been as bad at getting calls overturned as him.
Commentary: He made a name tossing peanuts at Dodgers games. That’s a no-no now

By Bill Shaikin

You can look up to the broadcast booth at Dodger Stadium, but you won’t see Vin Scully there any more. Next year, you won’t see Jaime Jarrín there.

You can buy a Dodger Dog, but Farmer John doesn’t make them any more.

And, from the list of disappearing Dodger Stadium traditions, this just in: You can buy a bag of peanuts from Roger Owens, but he can’t throw the bag to you any more.

This is an “Only in L.A.” story: the celebrity peanut vendor who can toss a bag of peanuts behind his back, or between his legs.

Owens has pitched peanuts at presidential inauguration festivities, on “The Tonight Show,” and in two movies and three television series in which his role was always the same: peanut vendor. His wedding guests included Tom Bradley, then the mayor of Los Angeles, and Don Sutton, the Dodgers’ Hall of Fame pitcher.

