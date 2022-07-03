Dodgers vs. Padres: Start time, live updates, analysis and more

With Mookie Betts’ return near, Dodgers set off early fireworks to beat Padres again

It wasn’t Yu Darvish’s worst outing atop the Dodger Stadium mound.

But as the right-hander got rocked Saturday afternoon by his former team, it sure looked similar to a certain November night five years prior.

In the first inning of their 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers tattooed three home runs against Darvish.

Freddie Freeman launched a missile to right. Will Smith lifted a moonshot to center. Justin Turner stung a line drive to left.

Each one was met by a louder roar from the 47,061 fans and an increasingly enthusiastic reception in the dugout.

