Dodgers vs. Padres: Start time, live updates, analysis and more

With Mookie Betts’ return near, Dodgers set off early fireworks to beat Padres again
It wasn’t Yu Darvish’s worst outing atop the Dodger Stadium mound.
But as the right-hander got rocked Saturday afternoon by his former team, it sure looked similar to a certain November night five years prior.
In the first inning of their 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers tattooed three home runs against Darvish.
Freddie Freeman launched a missile to right. Will Smith lifted a moonshot to center. Justin Turner stung a line drive to left.
Each one was met by a louder roar from the 47,061 fans and an increasingly enthusiastic reception in the dugout.
For Dodgers and Dave Roberts, replay challenges this season have been ... a challenge
Dave Roberts initially misunderstood the question.
Asked Friday about his team’s struggles with “challenges” this season, the Dodgers’ manager thought it was in reference to his club’s overall performance, which has tapered off in recent weeks.
When it was clarified that the query was instead about replay challenges, Roberts corrected himself with a sigh.
“Oh, God,” he said. “That challenge?”
Roberts had reason to sound exasperated.
Through the first three months of the season, few managers in baseball have been as bad at getting calls overturned as him.
Commentary: He made a name tossing peanuts at Dodgers games. That’s a no-no now
You can look up to the broadcast booth at Dodger Stadium, but you won’t see Vin Scully there any more. Next year, you won’t see Jaime Jarrín there.
You can buy a Dodger Dog, but Farmer John doesn’t make them any more.
And, from the list of disappearing Dodger Stadium traditions, this just in: You can buy a bag of peanuts from Roger Owens, but he can’t throw the bag to you any more.
This is an “Only in L.A.” story: the celebrity peanut vendor who can toss a bag of peanuts behind his back, or between his legs.
Owens has pitched peanuts at presidential inauguration festivities, on “The Tonight Show,” and in two movies and three television series in which his role was always the same: peanut vendor. His wedding guests included Tom Bradley, then the mayor of Los Angeles, and Don Sutton, the Dodgers’ Hall of Fame pitcher.