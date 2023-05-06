Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May throws to the plate against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 28.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Dustin May takes the mound for the Dodgers as they look to bounce back from Friday’s loss against the San Diego Padres. First pitch is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. PDT (SNLA | MLB.TV).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Today’s starting lineups

By Houston Mitchell

The starting lineups for today’s Dodgers-Padres game:

Friday recap: Dodgers lose again to playoff-nemesis Padres

By Jack Harris

SAN DIEGO — The stakes were different. But the scene felt the same.

Just like last October, when their record-breaking season ended after just four playoff games, the Dodgers struggled in all areas on Friday night at Petco Park.

They couldn’t hit with runners in scoring position.

They got a choppy outing from their starting pitcher.

And in their first meeting since last year’s National League Division Series, they were foiled by the San Diego Padres once again, losing 5-2 in the opening game of a highly-anticipated weekend series before a raucous crowd of 45,116.

Read more >>>

