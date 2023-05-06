Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Today’s starting lineups
Friday recap: Dodgers lose again to playoff-nemesis Padres
SAN DIEGO — The stakes were different. But the scene felt the same.
Just like last October, when their record-breaking season ended after just four playoff games, the Dodgers struggled in all areas on Friday night at Petco Park.
They couldn’t hit with runners in scoring position.
They got a choppy outing from their starting pitcher.
And in their first meeting since last year’s National League Division Series, they were foiled by the San Diego Padres once again, losing 5-2 in the opening game of a highly-anticipated weekend series before a raucous crowd of 45,116.
