Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Friday recap: Dodgers lose again to playoff-nemesis Padres

SAN DIEGO — The stakes were different. But the scene felt the same.

Just like last October, when their record-breaking season ended after just four playoff games, the Dodgers struggled in all areas on Friday night at Petco Park.

They couldn’t hit with runners in scoring position.

They got a choppy outing from their starting pitcher.

And in their first meeting since last year’s National League Division Series, they were foiled by the San Diego Padres once again, losing 5-2 in the opening game of a highly-anticipated weekend series before a raucous crowd of 45,116.

