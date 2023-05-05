Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres series: How to watch, start times and betting odds

Miguel Vargas celebrates as he heads to third after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

What you need to know: The Dodgers take their season-high six-game win streak to San Diego and will open a three-game series Friday night against the Padres at Petco Park.

Clayton Kershaw (5-1, 1.89 ERA), the National League’s pitcher of the month for April, will face right-hander Joe Musgrove (1-0, 10.80 ERA) in the opener. In his last outing April 29 against St. Louis, Kershaw struck out nine Cardinals in seven innings and allowed just two hits in a 1-0 Dodgers shutout.

It will be the first meeting between the two clubs since the Padres eliminated the Dodgers in four games in the National League division playoff series last fall.

