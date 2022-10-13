Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Complete coverage: Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres in NLDS

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

Need a refresher on everything that has happened in the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dodgers’ quest to win a World Series title following their record-setting regular season.

Read more
Los Angeles, CA - October 12: Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger tosses his bat after striking ou.

Plaschke: Dodgers blink first and collapse late in series-tying loss to Padres

The Dodgers gave the Padres too many chances to win, and San Diego exploited them for a 5-3 victory in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman reacts after flying out during the fifth inning

Dodgers bats again fall silent after third inning as Padres tie up NLDS

Clayton Kershaw wasn’t sharp early and the Dodgers went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position as their NLDS against the Padres shifted to San Diego tied at 1-1.

Los Angeles, CA - October 12: Los Angeles Dodgers' Trayce Thompson strikes out during the fourth inning.

Elliott: Dodgers must find ways to generate runs off the Padres’ bullpen — and fast

The Dodgers are struggling against an immaculate San Diego Padres bullpen that has allowed four hits and no runs over the first two games of the NLDS.

The Dodgers' Cody Bellinger after striking out to end the fourth inning in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Padres.

Shaikin: Dodgers at some point must figure out what to do with Cody Bellinger

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger struggled at the plate and saved two runs in Game 2 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres but will be benched for Game 3.

Los Angeles, CA - October 12: San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers a pitch.

Hernández: Yu Darvish overcomes the ghosts of his Dodger Stadium past in Game 2 win

Yu Darvish will forever be known to Dodgers fans as the player who lost in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, but he has grown into a different pitcher since then.

Los Angeles, CA - October 12: A goose flys on the field during the eighth inning in game two of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Photos: Goose gets loose as Dodgers lose to Padres in Game 2 of NLDS series

A goose flew onto the field in the eighth inning of the Dodgers-Padres game Wednesday night — perhaps fitting as the Dodgers laid goose eggs after the third inning.

Los Angeles, CA - October 12: Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner makes an error.

Trea Turner’s costly error in Dodgers’ loss dims his bright start to postseason

Trea Turner opened his postseason with home runs in back-to-back games, but a fielding error in the sixth inning plays a part in the Dodgers’ NLDS Game 2 loss.

Los Angeles, CA - October 12: San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, left, and Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts look for the umpires call after Betts was caught stealing second base during the fifth inning in game two of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Pivotal play helps rescue San Diego Padres during critical Game 2 moment

A day after a double play got the Dodgers out of a jam, Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim pull off their own important double-play feat in Game 2 win.

Los Angeles, CA - October 12: A goose flys on the field during the eighth inning in game two of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers Dugout: Game 2 loss a case of missed opportunities

The Dodgers had their chances to win Game 2, but failed to take advantage of several chances to score.

Los Angeles, CA - October 12: Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen.

Dodgers shut out over final six innings in NLDS Game 2 loss to Padres

The Dodgers struggle to generate offense in a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 in San Diego on Friday.

Dodgers relief pitcher Chris Martin reacts after striking out San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim

Shaikin: Dodgers’ closer du jour: Shohei Ohtani’s former teammate, Chris Martin

Chris Martin, 36, notched his first postseason save in the Dodgers’ win Tuesday. His journey included two years in Japan as Shohei Ohtani’s teammate.

Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips (59) reacts after San Diego Padres Wil Myers hits a ground ball into a double play

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 1 takeaways: Pivotal double play, effective relievers were key

The Dodgers seemed to be running toward a blowout win over the Padres before San Diego made things interesting. Here are four takeaways from NLDS Game 1.

Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of game one of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers Dugout: Pass the Pepto Bismol as Dodgers win Game 1

Dodgers start off strong, then hold on to win Game 1 over the Padres.

uLos Angeles, CA - October 11: San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) speaks with umpire Tripp Gibson

Padres’ Mike Clevinger struggled with Dodgers hitters and his PitchCom device

PitchCom, the audio device through which pitchers receive signals, gave Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger problems during Game 1 against the Dodgers.

Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner tosses his bat.

Plaschke: Dodgers get a good October scare from Padres on a wonderful and worrisome night

The Dodgers’ 5-3 win over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS had it all and could be a preview of a memorable October for the home team.

Los Angeles, CA - October 11: San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, left, scores a run ahead of the tag by Los Angeles Dodgers.

Photos: Memorable moments from Dodgers’ win over Padres in Game 1 of NLDS

Here’s a look at some of the most interesting moments from Game 1 of the NLDS as captured by photographers Gina Ferazzi, Wally Skalij and Robert Gauthier.

Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Chris Martin, left, celebrates with Trea Turner.

Dodgers’ playoff party becomes NLDS nail-biter in Game 1 win over Padres

Trea Turner helps the Dodgers jump out to a quick lead before a Padres surge forces the Dodgers to lean on the bullpen in a 5-3 win in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Chris Martin.

Shaikin: Who needs Craig Kimbrel? For Dodgers, it’s always a game of next reliever up

The Dodgers began the postseason with nine relievers who will try to carry the team with confidence as they did in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias walks back to the dugout.

Hernández: Julio Urías was masterful in Game 1 until he wasn’t. Can he keep the Dodgers’ trust?

Julio Urías earned his place as a Game 1 starter, but he had uneven performance against the Padres and must deliver more for the Dodgers this postseason.

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish watches play from the dugout during Game 2.

Yu Darvish wouldn’t object to an umpire ear inspection: ‘Touch my wherever’

Yu Darvish, the San Diego Padres’ starting pitcher for Game 2 of the NLDS, says he wouldn’t stops umpires checking him for illegal substances

Los Angeles, California October10, 2022-Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has fun during a workout.

A more relaxed Clayton Kershaw hopes he’s aced the timing on dominant stretch

After missing the 2021 playoffs because of injury, Clayton Kershaw is excited to help play a part in the Dodgers’ quest to win a World Series title.

Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, center, hits an RBI double against San Diego Padres.

Dodgers open their postseason with a victory over the Padres in NLDS Game 1

The Dodgers begin their World Series quest in earnest with a 5-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series.

Los Angeles, California October10, 2022-Dodger players workout a day before the start of the NLDS at Dodgers Stadium. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Craig Kimbrel off Dodgers’ NLDS roster; Blake Treinen, Dustin May, Miguel Vargas are on

Chris Taylor made the Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster as expected. Also in are rookie Miguel Vargas and pitchers Dustin May and Blake Treinen.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman taps his helmet as he rounds second base after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Plaschke: The ‘Adorable Little Padres?’ Dodger fans should know there is plenty to hate

Dodgers fans might not view the Padres as real rivals, but there’s plenty about their NLDS opponent worth loathing.

Los Angeles, CA - September 06: Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar members.

How the Dodgers’ mariachis have become a very L.A. tradition

Mariachis have become a tradition at Dodger Stadium, with performances during games. The team’s effort to connect with Latino fans has sparked pride.

Los Angeles, California October10, 2022-Dodger players workout a day before the start of the NLDS at Dodgers Stadium. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Craig Kimbrel off Dodgers’ NLDS roster; Blake Treinen, Dustin May, Miguel Vargas are on

Chris Taylor made the Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster as expected. Also in are rookie Miguel Vargas and pitchers Dustin May and Blake Treinen.

Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, from left, sits in the dugout.

Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS: How to watch, start times and betting lines

Here’s how to watch on TV and stream the best-of-five National League Division Series between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, starting Tuesday.

Los Angeles, California October 4 2022-Dodgers Trea Turner celebrates his three-run home run.

Dodgers roundtable: After 111 wins, can they get the 11 most-important ones?

Who do the Dodgers match up better with in the NLDS: the New York Mets or the San Diego Padres. The Times’ baseball writers dive deep into the MLB postseason.

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman walks in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres

After bumpy start, Freddie Freeman finally feels at home with Dodgers

Freddie Freeman thought he would end his career with the Atlanta Braves, but he has since grown comfortable with the Dodgers.

San Diego Padres Manny Machado, left, and Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman.

Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Padres in the NLDS

The Dodgers and San Diego Padres will meet in the National League Division Series. Here are nine things the Dodgers will need to be wary of in the series.

Dodgers' Max Muncy takes a seat during batting practice

Haunting memories of last year are driving Max Muncy this postseason

Max Muncy missed last year’s postseason with an injury. A late-season resurgence this year has him optimistic about these playoffs.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Cincinnati Reds.

‘We’ve got a good test.’ Dodgers to start Julio Urías in Game 1, expect a tough NLDS

Julio Urías will start on the mound Tuesday for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, manager Dave Roberts announced Monday.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 9, 2022: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) pitches to the Minnesota Twins.

Hernández: Dodgers don’t overthink this decision and wisely pick Julio Urías for Game 1

The Dodgers haven’t always made the right moves with their pitchers in previous postseasons, but they did so this time with Julio Urías.

Advertisement