Complete coverage: Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres in NLDS
Need a refresher on everything that has happened in the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres?
Here’s everything you need to know about the Dodgers’ quest to win a World Series title following their record-setting regular season.
The Dodgers gave the Padres too many chances to win, and San Diego exploited them for a 5-3 victory in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
Clayton Kershaw wasn’t sharp early and the Dodgers went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position as their NLDS against the Padres shifted to San Diego tied at 1-1.
The Dodgers are struggling against an immaculate San Diego Padres bullpen that has allowed four hits and no runs over the first two games of the NLDS.
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger struggled at the plate and saved two runs in Game 2 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres but will be benched for Game 3.
Yu Darvish will forever be known to Dodgers fans as the player who lost in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, but he has grown into a different pitcher since then.
A goose flew onto the field in the eighth inning of the Dodgers-Padres game Wednesday night — perhaps fitting as the Dodgers laid goose eggs after the third inning.
Trea Turner opened his postseason with home runs in back-to-back games, but a fielding error in the sixth inning plays a part in the Dodgers’ NLDS Game 2 loss.
A day after a double play got the Dodgers out of a jam, Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim pull off their own important double-play feat in Game 2 win.
The Dodgers had their chances to win Game 2, but failed to take advantage of several chances to score.
The Dodgers struggle to generate offense in a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 in San Diego on Friday.
Chris Martin, 36, notched his first postseason save in the Dodgers’ win Tuesday. His journey included two years in Japan as Shohei Ohtani’s teammate.
The Dodgers seemed to be running toward a blowout win over the Padres before San Diego made things interesting. Here are four takeaways from NLDS Game 1.
Dodgers start off strong, then hold on to win Game 1 over the Padres.
PitchCom, the audio device through which pitchers receive signals, gave Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger problems during Game 1 against the Dodgers.
The Dodgers’ 5-3 win over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS had it all and could be a preview of a memorable October for the home team.
Here’s a look at some of the most interesting moments from Game 1 of the NLDS as captured by photographers Gina Ferazzi, Wally Skalij and Robert Gauthier.
Trea Turner helps the Dodgers jump out to a quick lead before a Padres surge forces the Dodgers to lean on the bullpen in a 5-3 win in Game 1 of the NLDS.
The Dodgers began the postseason with nine relievers who will try to carry the team with confidence as they did in Game 1 of the NLDS.
Julio Urías earned his place as a Game 1 starter, but he had uneven performance against the Padres and must deliver more for the Dodgers this postseason.
Yu Darvish, the San Diego Padres’ starting pitcher for Game 2 of the NLDS, says he wouldn’t stops umpires checking him for illegal substances
After missing the 2021 playoffs because of injury, Clayton Kershaw is excited to help play a part in the Dodgers’ quest to win a World Series title.
The Dodgers begin their World Series quest in earnest with a 5-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series.
Chris Taylor made the Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster as expected. Also in are rookie Miguel Vargas and pitchers Dustin May and Blake Treinen.
Dodgers fans might not view the Padres as real rivals, but there’s plenty about their NLDS opponent worth loathing.
Mariachis have become a tradition at Dodger Stadium, with performances during games. The team’s effort to connect with Latino fans has sparked pride.
Here’s how to watch on TV and stream the best-of-five National League Division Series between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, starting Tuesday.
Who do the Dodgers match up better with in the NLDS: the New York Mets or the San Diego Padres. The Times’ baseball writers dive deep into the MLB postseason.
Freddie Freeman thought he would end his career with the Atlanta Braves, but he has since grown comfortable with the Dodgers.
The Dodgers and San Diego Padres will meet in the National League Division Series. Here are nine things the Dodgers will need to be wary of in the series.
Max Muncy missed last year’s postseason with an injury. A late-season resurgence this year has him optimistic about these playoffs.
Julio Urías will start on the mound Tuesday for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, manager Dave Roberts announced Monday.
The Dodgers haven’t always made the right moves with their pitchers in previous postseasons, but they did so this time with Julio Urías.