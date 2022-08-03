Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Vin Scully, forever the voice of the Dodgers, dies at 94

The way Vin Scully called a baseball game, it felt like bumping into an old friend. There were stories to tell and memories to share, his soothing banter as familiar as green grass and warm breezes on a sunny afternoon.

Generations of Southern California fans knew this, listening for hours on end, at home and in their cars, pressing transistor radios to their ears even as they sat watching at the ballpark.

“Hi, everybody, and a very pleasant good afternoon to you wherever you may be,” Scully would invariably begin. “Pull up a chair and spend part of the day with us.”

The renowned Dodgers broadcaster died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 94. The Dodgers said he died at his home in Hidden Hills.

Read more >>>