Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Vin Scully, forever the voice of the Dodgers, dies at 94
The way Vin Scully called a baseball game, it felt like bumping into an old friend. There were stories to tell and memories to share, his soothing banter as familiar as green grass and warm breezes on a sunny afternoon.
Generations of Southern California fans knew this, listening for hours on end, at home and in their cars, pressing transistor radios to their ears even as they sat watching at the ballpark.
“Hi, everybody, and a very pleasant good afternoon to you wherever you may be,” Scully would invariably begin. “Pull up a chair and spend part of the day with us.”
The renowned Dodgers broadcaster died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 94. The Dodgers said he died at his home in Hidden Hills.
ICYMI: Dodgers pull away late in 9-5 win over Giants
On the day of both MLB’s trade deadline, and the death of legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, the Dodgers’ actual game took a back seat on Tuesday.
However, the team won nonetheless, pulling away from the Giants late in a 9-5 victory.
The Dodgers are 70-33.
How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season
Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season: