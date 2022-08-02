Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and score

Nationals agree to trade superstar Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto bats against the New York Mets on Monday. The Padres acquired Soto ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Last week, Juan Soto was showered with “future Dodger!” chants by the Dodger Stadium crowd.

The next time he returns to Chavez Ravine, he’ll almost certainly be met with a far different reception.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the Washington Nationals are in agreement on a trade that would send Soto to the San Diego Padres — making the 23-year-old superstar outfielder the latest blockbuster addition for the Dodgers’ division rivals.

Soto will reportedly be dealt along with first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres in exchange for a massive return of prospects and young players: left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, right-hander Jarlin Susana, shortstop C.J. Abrams and outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood.

Veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer might be also headed to Washington, though he will have to waive a no-trade clause.

