Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and score

Nationals agree to trade superstar Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres
Last week, Juan Soto was showered with “future Dodger!” chants by the Dodger Stadium crowd.
The next time he returns to Chavez Ravine, he’ll almost certainly be met with a far different reception.
According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the Washington Nationals are in agreement on a trade that would send Soto to the San Diego Padres — making the 23-year-old superstar outfielder the latest blockbuster addition for the Dodgers’ division rivals.
Soto will reportedly be dealt along with first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres in exchange for a massive return of prospects and young players: left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, right-hander Jarlin Susana, shortstop C.J. Abrams and outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood.
Veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer might be also headed to Washington, though he will have to waive a no-trade clause.
ICYMI: Max Muncy helps power Dodgers to win over Giants
By a matter of percentage points, the Dodgers will enter trade deadline day with the best record in the majors.
They secured that honor with an 8-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday.
Max Muncy hit an early two-run home run. Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith all drove in two runs. James Outman collected two hits, a walk and a hit by pitch, becoming the first Dodger player to reach base three times or more in each of his first two career games since Bernie Neis from April 14-15, 1920.
