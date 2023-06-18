Advertisement
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws against the Washington Nationals on May 30.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers as they look avoid a series sweep against the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Honeymoon over: Bobby Miller struggles in Dodgers’ blowout loss to Giants

By Jack Harris

The Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. heads to first after hitting a three-run homer off the Dodgers' Bobby Miller on Saturday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Bobby Miller’s major league honeymoon is officially over.

For him and the Dodgers, Saturday marked a swift crash back to reality.

In a 15-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants, Miller was charged with seven runs in 5⅔ innings, unable to overpower hitters with his fastball, fool them with his breaking pitches or escape high-leverage jams the way he had during his first month in the big leagues.

Instead, after entering the night with a 3-0 record and 0.78 ERA in his first four career starts, the 24-year-old former first-round pick faced his first bout of MLB adversity — giving up four runs in the fifth inning, then being part of a five-run outburst in the sixth.

Read more >>>

Share

Dodgers TV schedule for remainder of regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the remainder of the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

Share
Advertisement