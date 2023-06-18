Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Honeymoon over: Bobby Miller struggles in Dodgers’ blowout loss to Giants

The Giants’ LaMonte Wade Jr. heads to first after hitting a three-run homer off the Dodgers’ Bobby Miller on Saturday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Bobby Miller’s major league honeymoon is officially over.

For him and the Dodgers, Saturday marked a swift crash back to reality.

In a 15-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants, Miller was charged with seven runs in 5⅔ innings, unable to overpower hitters with his fastball, fool them with his breaking pitches or escape high-leverage jams the way he had during his first month in the big leagues.

Instead, after entering the night with a 3-0 record and 0.78 ERA in his first four career starts, the 24-year-old former first-round pick faced his first bout of MLB adversity — giving up four runs in the fifth inning, then being part of a five-run outburst in the sixth.

