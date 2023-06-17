Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Friday recap: Dodgers bullpen meltdown spoils Emmet Sheehan’s no-hit debut

Entering the season, the Dodgers’ dependence on young starters seemed like the biggest potential pitfall facing their pitching staff.

In a disheartening 7-5 defeat to the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, though, it was abundantly clear the real holes are in the bullpen.

Despite getting six no-hit innings from debuting right-hander Emmet Sheehan, a few dazzling plays from the defense behind him, and taking a 4-0 lead into the seventh inning, the Dodgers watched their bullpen blow the game. Again.

Brusdar Graterol gave up a two-run homer in the seventh. Victor González and Tayler Scott were the culprits for a disastrous three-run rally in the eighth.

