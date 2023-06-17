Advertisement
Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller delivers against the New York Yankees on June 4.
Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller delivers against the New York Yankees on June 4. Miller is 4-0 with a 0.78 earned-run average over four starts this season.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Bobby Miller gets the start for the Dodgers as they continue their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium at 6:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Friday recap: Dodgers bullpen meltdown spoils Emmet Sheehan’s no-hit debut

By Jack Harris

Entering the season, the Dodgers’ dependence on young starters seemed like the biggest potential pitfall facing their pitching staff.

In a disheartening 7-5 defeat to the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, though, it was abundantly clear the real holes are in the bullpen.

Despite getting six no-hit innings from debuting right-hander Emmet Sheehan, a few dazzling plays from the defense behind him, and taking a 4-0 lead into the seventh inning, the Dodgers watched their bullpen blow the game. Again.

Brusdar Graterol gave up a two-run homer in the seventh. Victor González and Tayler Scott were the culprits for a disastrous three-run rally in the eighth.

Read more >>>

Dodgers TV schedule for remainder of regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the remainder of the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

