Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers pitcher Mitch White will start against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.
Dodgers pitcher Mitch White will start against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. White is 1-2 with a 4.20 earned-run average over 13 appearances this season.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Dodgers head into the second half of the 2022 MLB season with the best record in the NL West as they open a four-game series against the visiting San Francisco Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 7:09 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts embraces his activist side for Black inclusion during All-Star Game

By Jorge Castillo

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts stands on the field at Dodger Stadium during batting practice for the 2022 All-Star Game.
(Steve Saldivar / Los Angeles Times)

Mookie Betts wanted to deliver a message before Tuesday’s All-Star Game, quietly but with a purpose. It was written in blue airbrush on the black T-shirt he wore during batting practice.

“We need more Black people at the stadium,” the shirt read.

A few hours later, Betts used his voice. With the National League and American League All-Star teams gathered on the Dodger Stadium field, Betts grabbed the microphone to orchestrate a happy birthday greeting for Rachel Robinson, the wife of Jackie Robinson, who turned 100 on Tuesday. It was only right that Betts, one of six Dodgers All-Stars, handled MC duties.

Read more >>>

Share