Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts embraces his activist side for Black inclusion during All-Star Game

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts stands on the field at Dodger Stadium during batting practice for the 2022 All-Star Game. (Steve Saldivar / Los Angeles Times)

Mookie Betts wanted to deliver a message before Tuesday’s All-Star Game, quietly but with a purpose. It was written in blue airbrush on the black T-shirt he wore during batting practice.

“We need more Black people at the stadium,” the shirt read.

A few hours later, Betts used his voice. With the National League and American League All-Star teams gathered on the Dodger Stadium field, Betts grabbed the microphone to orchestrate a happy birthday greeting for Rachel Robinson, the wife of Jackie Robinson, who turned 100 on Tuesday. It was only right that Betts, one of six Dodgers All-Stars, handled MC duties.

