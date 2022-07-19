MLB All-Star Game live updates: Baseball’s best converge at Dodger Stadium

Get your hot dogs (and much more) here. A guide to eating at Dodger Stadium

Carne asada helmet nachos are among the food favorites at Dodger Stadium. (Hamlet Nalbandyan / Los Angeles Times)

Heading out to Dodger Stadium for the All-Star Game? Or just wondering what to eat the next time you attend a Dodgers game? You will have plenty of choices.

The food and beverages offered at every U.S. ballpark have evolved to cater to the local fan base. MLB teams have stepped it up in the fan experience when it comes to dining at the ballpark. Yes, you still can eat your traditional hot dog and peanuts, however, each team has diversified its menu that resonates with the fan base and city, and hopefully to attract a new wave of baseball fans.

Dodger Stadium is no exception. The ballpark is known for its famous 10-inch Dodger Dog. But did you know that the ballpark also offers dessert nachos and spiral potatoes?

