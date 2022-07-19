Share
MLB All-Star Game live updates: Baseball’s best converge at Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium before the start of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.
(Jack Harris / Los Angeles Times)

For the first time in 42 years, Dodger Stadium is playing host to the midsummer classic. Here’s a rundown of the latest news and happenings out at Chavez Ravine before the start of the game.

By Los Angeles Times staff

Here’s what you need to know

Photos: Best moments from the 2022 Home Run Derby

Monday night’s MLB All-Star Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium was a memorable lumber showcase, featuring baseball’s rising stars and a living legend.

Here are some of the best photos of the event:

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm takes a snapshot of the media during All-Star workouts
The Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm takes a snapshot of the media during All-Star workouts.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals is introduced during the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby
Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals is introduced during the MLB All-Star home run derby.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
National League's Albert Pujols reacts as he bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby.
Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts as he bats during the derby. The 22-year veteran lost to Juan Soto and was saluted by teammates in what might be his final derby appearance.
(Abbie Parr / Associated Press)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez connects for a home run in the finals of the Home Run Derby.
The Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez connects for a home run in the finals.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Get your hot dogs (and much more) here. A guide to eating at Dodger Stadium

By Eduardo Gonzalez

Carne asada helmet nachos are among the food favorites at Dodger Stadium.
(Hamlet Nalbandyan / Los Angeles Times)

Heading out to Dodger Stadium for the All-Star Game? Or just wondering what to eat the next time you attend a Dodgers game? You will have plenty of choices.

The food and beverages offered at every U.S. ballpark have evolved to cater to the local fan base. MLB teams have stepped it up in the fan experience when it comes to dining at the ballpark. Yes, you still can eat your traditional hot dog and peanuts, however, each team has diversified its menu that resonates with the fan base and city, and hopefully to attract a new wave of baseball fans.

Dodger Stadium is no exception. The ballpark is known for its famous 10-inch Dodger Dog. But did you know that the ballpark also offers dessert nachos and spiral potatoes?

Fernando Valenzuela will throw out the first pitch at All-Star Game

Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela, who made his Dodgers debut during the same season the Dodgers last hosted the All-Star Game in 1980, will throw out the first pitch at today’s All-Star Game.

For more on Valenzuela’s impact on the Dodgers and baseball, be sure to check out The Times’ award-winning video series, “Fernandomania@40":

And here’s some of the pregame entertainment being offered a Dodger Stadium a couple hours before the first pitch:

Juan Soto hitting the trade market is the talk of the All-Star Game

By Jorge Castillo

Juan Soto knew the drill when he arrived for Monday’s All-Star Game media availability at Dodger Stadium. The media throng was waiting. The questions were coming.

When he found the table with his nameplate and a sea of sportswriters and cameramen baking in the heat, he stepped behind the backdrop, away from the group, for a conversation with the other man everyone wanted to hear from: his agent Scott Boras. It was time for a quick final prep session.

“How we doing?” Soto said to the media as he took his seat after the chat.

Then came the barrage from all angles, in English and Spanish, about his future for the next 45 minutes, with Boras hovering a few feet away.

On Saturday, news surfaced that the Washington Nationals were open to trading Soto, their superstar outfielder, by the Aug. 2 trade deadline after he rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract extension. The development, a month after Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo declared he wouldn’t trade Soto, sent shockwaves across the majors. On Monday, it dominated the discourse.

Read more >>>

Dry eyes and renewed focus — Freddie Freeman is finally a Dodger

By Bill Plaschke

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, center, walks with his son Freddie II and Braves third base coach Ron Washington.
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, center, walks off the field with his son Freddie II and Braves third base coach Ron Washington before the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

He wasn’t unhinged. He wasn’t unstable. He didn’t cry.

A day after being a last-minute addition to the National League All-Star team, the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman held a 51-minute conversation with the media Monday that was notable for what didn’t happen.

He didn’t yell at anyone. He didn’t fire an agent. He didn’t profess love for another team.

After four crazy months, the dude actually seemed pretty chill.

“I’m really happy here,” he said, and for the first time that sounded believable.

Gone were the tears that irritated some of his teammates when he cried and cried over leaving Atlanta. Gone was the anger directed at those who reasonably wondered whether those tears were real or he was simply bawling to avoid getting booed.

Read more >>>

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge show off their All-Star swings

Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be leading off for the American League in the MLB-All-Star Game, and he gave fans — and players — a look at his MVP-caliber swing in batting practice before the game.

He wasn’t the only AL MVP candidate swinging the lumber. Home run leader Aaron Judge also got put in some pregame swing work.

Dodger Stadium provides a picturesque setting for the MLB All-Star Game.

Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis comfortable as ‘the voice of baseball’ at Fox

By Jack Harris

Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis in the booth for Fox Sports.
(Kristina Bumphrey / Fox Sports)

As Brad Zager remembers it, the decision was made within hours.

On a Friday in March, news broke that Fox Sports lead MLB and NFL broadcaster Joe Buck would be leaving the network for ESPN.

By the next afternoon, Zager, Fox Sports president of production and operations, was on a flight to Las Vegas, wasting little time in pursuit of Buck’s baseball replacement.

“It was a very, very short turnaround,” Zager said. “We knew we had the guy in-house that we wanted.”

Read more >>>

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw to start All-Star Game for National League at home stadium

By Jack Harris

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Chicago Cubs on July 9.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

He has won three Cy Young Awards and been named to nine All-Star teams.

He is a five-time ERA champion and a former MVP.

He has started 388 career regular-season games, and 23 in the postseason.

And on Tuesday night, in the only big league ballpark he’s ever called home, he’ll add one more start — and one more accolade — to his future Hall-of-Fame career.

Clayton Kershaw will be the starting pitcher for the National League in this year’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, giving the Dodgers left-hander his first career start in a midsummer classic.

Read more >>>

Mookie Betts shares a message before the All-Star Game

Mookie Betts during batting practice for the 2022 All-Star Game.
(Jorge Castillo / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers star Mookie Betts showed up to batting practice before the start of the 92nd All-Star Game on Tuesday wearing a shirt that read, “We need more Black people at the Stadium.”

Betts talked about his decision to wear the shirt:

