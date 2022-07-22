Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers against the Angels in June.
Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers against the Angels in June. The All-Star selection is 10-1 with a 2.96 earned-run average over 17 appearances this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Tyler Anderson gets the start for the Dodgers who look to build off their comeback victory Thursday over the Giants when the two rivals continue their four-game series Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share

ICYMI: Mookie Betts’ late three-run blast lifts Dodgers over Giants

By Jack Harris

Mookie Betts saved the day.

But the Dodgers bullpen made Thursday a lot harder than it needed to be.

After the Dodgers led by five runs early, then blew it by giving up six straight runs to the San Francisco Giants in the seventh and eighth innings, Betts came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the eighth.

There were two runners on and two outs.

And in the night’s critical moment, the former MVP delivered.

Betts hit a three-run home run to left field, putting the Dodgers back in front in a 9-6 win.

Read more >>>

Share