Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Mookie Betts’ late three-run blast lifts Dodgers over Giants

Mookie Betts saved the day.

But the Dodgers bullpen made Thursday a lot harder than it needed to be.

After the Dodgers led by five runs early, then blew it by giving up six straight runs to the San Francisco Giants in the seventh and eighth innings, Betts came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the eighth.

There were two runners on and two outs.

And in the night’s critical moment, the former MVP delivered.

Betts hit a three-run home run to left field, putting the Dodgers back in front in a 9-6 win.

