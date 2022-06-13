Walker Buehler injury: Four ways the Dodgers can cope in the months ahead

It was only last week when, as he was asked during a news conference about what it would take for his team to make a genuine championship push this year, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pointed to production at the top of the rotation as one of the club’s biggest keys.

Roberts knew that in order to be a true contender, the Dodgers needed to have a couple arms capable of pitching not only dominantly, but deep into games on a consistent basis.

And up until the fourth inning on Friday night, the team was still counting on Walker Buehler to be a central part in that equation.

Now, Buehler’s status for the rest of the season is uncertain after he suffered a flexor tendon strain in his elbow. He won’t pick up a baseball again for six to eight weeks. It will be even longer until he’s back on the mound.

The Dodgers believe Buehler can return before the end of the season. And though he was struggling even before the injury, the team is hopeful he will still be a factor in their pursuit of a title.

But they must also prepare for the reality of missing him for at least a couple months, and the possibility the injury could impact his performance even if he returns for the stretch run.

“It’s just going to have to be a collective effort,” Roberts said. “We’re better with Walker, his innings, performance, but it’s just got to be a group effort. Guys got to do just a little bit more.”

In the wake of Buehler’s injury, here are four ways the Dodgers can cope with his absence.