Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

After dropping two of three games against the Angels over the weekend, the Dodgers will try to put their recent woes behind them against the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.
⚾ Pitching matchup: Walker Buehler (RHP, 1-0, 3.13 ERA) starts for the Dodgers opposite Yusei Kikuchi (LHP, 1-2, 4.30 ERA) for the Mariners.
Follow along for the live updates, news, odds and analysis.
Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Mariners on Tuesday
After a 13-2 start, the Dodgers open a two-game series against the Seattle Mariners having lost 15 of their last 19 games.
The Dodgers will look to Walker Buehler for a quality start. He has pitched at least six innings in each of six starts this season despite the Dodgers losing in his last three appearances.
The Mariners counter with Yusei Kikuchi, who has been better on the road than at home, posting an 0-1 record with a 4.95 ERA at home and a 1-1 record with a 3.57 ERA away from Seattle.
The Mariners have the best run line record in the MLB at 23-12, including a 21-9 mark as an underdog with a 16-14 straight-up record as an underdog.
The Dodgers are 3-17 on the run line in their last 20 games after allowing at least four runs in seven of their eight games in May. Thirteen of their past 16 have gone over the total.
Clayton Kershaw: Flailing Dodgers need to ‘figure it out right now’
If the 162-game baseball season is a marathon, the Dodgers are nowhere near Heartbreak Hill. The defending World Series champions are 35 games into the six-month grind, six shy of the season’s quarter-point, so there’s plenty of time to recover from a brutal three-week stretch in which they’ve lost 15 of 20.
But in the eyes of veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw, this is no time to keep calm and carry on.
“It doesn’t do anyone any good to think, ‘Oh, it’s a long season, it’s 162 games, and we’ll figure it out — we’re too good not to,’ ” Kershaw said over the weekend. “In my opinion, you figure it out right now.