Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Mariners on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi winds up for a pitch against the Houston Astros on April 29. (Michael Wyke / Associated Press)

After a 13-2 start, the Dodgers open a two-game series against the Seattle Mariners having lost 15 of their last 19 games.

The Dodgers will look to Walker Buehler for a quality start. He has pitched at least six innings in each of six starts this season despite the Dodgers losing in his last three appearances.

The Mariners counter with Yusei Kikuchi, who has been better on the road than at home, posting an 0-1 record with a 4.95 ERA at home and a 1-1 record with a 3.57 ERA away from Seattle.

(VSiN)

The Mariners have the best run line record in the MLB at 23-12, including a 21-9 mark as an underdog with a 16-14 straight-up record as an underdog.

The Dodgers are 3-17 on the run line in their last 20 games after allowing at least four runs in seven of their eight games in May. Thirteen of their past 16 have gone over the total.

