Dodgers vs. Angels: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

After being swept by the Chicago Cubs to end a dismal NL Central road trip, the struggling Dodgers look to get back on track against their crosstown rivals when they open a three-game series against the Angels on Friday.
Julio Urías will be on the mound for the Dodgers (17-15), facing an Angels team (13-17) that has lost five consecutive games. Friday’s game at Angel Stadium is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. PDT.
Column: Right now, the best team in baseball history stinks
Corey Seager stinks.
He is a worthy World Series MVP, but right now, the Dodgers shortstop stinks, failing to catch groundballs in the hole, failing to accurately throw balls from the hole, barely there at the plate.
He’s in a contract year. Maybe he’s trying too hard. Or maybe he’s trying to play it too safe. Whatever he’s doing, he’s not getting it done.
Mookie Betts stinks.
He is one of the five best players in baseball, but right now, the Dodgers leadoff hitter stinks, chasing bad pitches, missing good ones, for a .248 average with three homers, six RBIs and not much of a clue.
He hasn’t been the same since being sidelined for a week with a back injury. Maybe that’s still hurting. Maybe he’s still adjusting. Whatever is happening, for him it’s not happening.