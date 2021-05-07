Dodgers vs. Angels: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

After being swept by the Chicago Cubs to end a dismal NL Central road trip, the struggling Dodgers look to get back on track against their crosstown rivals when they open a three-game series against the Angels on Friday.

Julio Urías will be on the mound for the Dodgers (17-15), facing an Angels team (13-17) that has lost five consecutive games. Friday’s game at Angel Stadium is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. PDT.

