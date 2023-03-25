Live
Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis

Jason Heyward celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a double during a spring game.
Jason Heyward celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a double during a spring game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on March 6.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Follow along for the latest news and analysis from Dodgers spring training at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix ahead of the 2023 MLB season.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Julio Urías earns his first opening day start for Dodgers

By Jack Harris

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS in October.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Major League Baseball asked its teams to wait until Friday to reveal their opening day starters, hoping to turn the annual announcements into a leaguewide event.

For the Dodgers, however, the choice had been evident for a while now.

Julio Urías will get the nod for the first time in his career — a fitting honor for a left-hander who has emerged as one of the best pitchers in the sport over the last several seasons.

“I think he’s earned this opportunity,” manager Dave Roberts said, with the pitching matchup for the team’s March 30 opener against the Diamondbacks finally officially set. “He’s checked a lot of boxes and this is one of the last for him; something that from his teammates to all of us, we’re excited for him to have this opportunity.”

Urías enters 2023 at both a high point and a crossroads of his burgeoning career.

Read more >>>

Ryan Pepiot, Andre Jackson claim final spots on opening-day roster

By Jack Harris

Ryan Pepiot delivers a pitch during a game.
Ryan Pepiot was named to the Dodgers’ starting rotation Friday.
(Matt York / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Six days before the start of the season, the Dodgers opening day roster already seems set.

Ryan Pepiot will be the Dodgers fifth starter, after the other candidate for the role, Michael Grove, was optioned on Friday. Andre Jackson, meanwhile, will round out the Dodgers bullpen as the long reliever, beating out other relief candidates such as Victor González, who was also optioned on Friday.

Manager Dave Roberts said picking Pepiot over Grove for the final rotation spot — which was opened after Tony Gonsolin sprained his ankle, an injury that will cost him at least the first couple weeks of the season — was “probably the toughest decision” the team made this camp.

“We just felt that Ryan outperformed Michael this spring,” Roberts said.

Read more >>>

Healthy and motivated, Max Muncy out to prove he’s no baseball bum

By Mike DiGiovanna

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy swings a bat at a ball during a game at Camelback Ranch.
Max Muncy hits during a spring game between the Dodgers and Angels at Camelback Ranch on March 10. Muncy is eager to have a bounce-back season after struggling in 2022.
(Dylan Buell / Getty Images)

PHOENIX — The chip on his shoulder that fueled Max Muncy’s early years with the Dodgers — implanted during the month he spent out of baseball after being released by Oakland in 2017 — remains, though it has been reprogrammed.

Proving he belongs in the big leagues is no longer the main driver for Muncy, who established himself as a perennial All-Star by hitting at least 35 homers with an .889 on-base-plus-slugging percentage or more during each of his first three full seasons.

What’s motivating Muncy this spring is a burning desire to show he’s not the bum he suspects many felt he was last season, when his slow recovery from left-elbow surgery caused his swing to malfunction and his production to plummet.

Read more >>>

