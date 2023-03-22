Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis

Noah Syndergaard is ‘out of whack’ in rocky outing

Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws against the San Diego Padres on March 6. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Noah Syndergaard wasn’t about to get too discouraged by the velocity readings on the Camelback Ranch scoreboard when the Dodgers right-hander was dealing with a blister on one of his pitching fingers and a soggy mound that made footing a bit treacherous.

But numbers don’t lie, and Syndergaard’s fastball wasn’t exactly electric on Tuesday, sitting between 90-92 mph and touching 94 mph during a 12-1 Cactus League split-squad loss to San Francisco in which Syndergaard gave up five earned runs and six hits in 4 ⅓ innings, struck out three and walked one.

“I knew from the get-go when I was warming up in the bullpen that when I tried to use my legs, I didn’t have any footing,” Syndergaard said. “The dirt would stick to the bottom of my cleats. It kind of felt like I was throwing on turf, so I just had to battle through it.

“All the other starts I’ve had this spring, I’ve felt pretty good. This one just kind of felt out of whack from the beginning but I was able to grind through it and get my pitch count up.”

