Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis

Noah Syndergaard is ‘out of whack’ in rocky outing
PHOENIX — Noah Syndergaard wasn’t about to get too discouraged by the velocity readings on the Camelback Ranch scoreboard when the Dodgers right-hander was dealing with a blister on one of his pitching fingers and a soggy mound that made footing a bit treacherous.
But numbers don’t lie, and Syndergaard’s fastball wasn’t exactly electric on Tuesday, sitting between 90-92 mph and touching 94 mph during a 12-1 Cactus League split-squad loss to San Francisco in which Syndergaard gave up five earned runs and six hits in 4 ⅓ innings, struck out three and walked one.
“I knew from the get-go when I was warming up in the bullpen that when I tried to use my legs, I didn’t have any footing,” Syndergaard said. “The dirt would stick to the bottom of my cleats. It kind of felt like I was throwing on turf, so I just had to battle through it.
“All the other starts I’ve had this spring, I’ve felt pretty good. This one just kind of felt out of whack from the beginning but I was able to grind through it and get my pitch count up.”
Gavin Stone among latest round of Dodgers spring roster cuts
The Dodgers made a few more trims to their spring training roster Tuesday, announcing that pitchers Gavin Stone, Adam Kolarek and Jake Reed have all been sent to minor-league camp.
Stone was having the most standout spring of the bunch, capped by an eight-strikeout gem on Sunday. While he’ll now begin the season in the minors, he’s likely to receive his first MLB call-up at some point this season.
Clayton Kershaw likely lined up for Dodgers’ No. 2 rotation spot
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A morning rain shower in Arizona let up just in time on Tuesday for Clayton Kershaw to make his final Cactus League start of the spring, with the left-hander giving up two runs in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark.
Kershaw also went to the bullpen for more work after leaving the mound at the start of the sixth, and said afterward he feels ready to go for the start of the season.
“Physically, feel great,” Kershaw said. “Pitching, it’s never gonna be exactly how you want it. Obviously, there’s some things I want to get better at. But if it started today, I’d be good.”
With Tuesday’s outing out of the way, Kershaw is set to next pitch on Sunday in a Freeway Series game against the Angels at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday morning.