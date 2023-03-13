Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis

Young hitters James Outman, Michael Busch continue to impress in Dodgers win over Reds

James Outman, right, advances to third base on a pop fly against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Dodgers got a glimpse of their potential future in back-to-back at-bats on Sunday in an 8-1 exhibition win over the Cincinnati Reds.

With one out in the top of the fifth, rookie outfielder James Outman doubled home two runs with a drive off the center field wall. Then, highly-touted infield prospect Micahel Busch followed with a two-run home run in the next at-bat.

Both hitters are vying for the final position player spot on the Dodgers opening day roster. And while both could very well start the season in triple A, they aren’t making the decision easy on the club barely three weeks out from the end of spring.

“We’ve got a lot of good options at this point,” manager Dave Roberts said.

After Sunday’s performance, Outman is batting .391 this spring with four extra-base hits and eight RBIs.

