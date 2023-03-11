Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Phoenix

Mookie Betts seamlessly adjusts to second base for WBC
TEMPE, Ariz. — Team USA’s starting second baseman Thursday took his position for some work a few hours before the first pitch against the Angels and looked the part.
He fielded groundballs with fluidity. He snapped throws from various arm angles. He shifted up the middle, over to the shortstop side of the bag, and back to shallow right field, all spots he could find himself in during the World Baseball Classic.
Mookie Betts appeared at home because second base was once home.
“It’s in my roots,” Betts, 30, said Thursday. “It’s what I grew up doing and it’s hard to kind of get rid of that.”
Meet the four prospects spearheading the Dodgers’ youth movement on the mound
PHOENIX — It was right around this time of Dodgers spring training last year when Tyler Anderson came walking through the door.
The team didn’t have an opening in its starting rotation. And Anderson, a veteran left-hander trying to prolong his career, was given no guarantees beyond a long-relief role in an already-stacked bullpen.
The move seemed minor, if not redundant, at the time.
But within a matter of weeks, Anderson’s addition became one of the biggest factors in the Dodgers’ 111-win campaign.
That’s the nature of a Major League Baseball season. Starting pitchers almost always get hurt. Opening day rotations are virtually certain to change. And oftentimes, a team’s performance can be defined by how much it can rely on its overall pitching depth.
Julio Urías ready for his WBC moment as the ‘face of baseball in Mexico’
PHOENIX — Julio Urías jogged off the diamond Friday, moments after Team Mexico took its team photo at Chase Field, and held up the front of his white jersey where Mexico was spelled out in red.
“Se ve bonito, ¿no?” he asked.
Doesn’t it look pretty?
Urías has played in a Mexico jersey before. Many times. He was invited to participate for national teams throughout his childhood, traveling from his hometown Culiacán to star in various international tournaments. That stopped when he signed with the Dodgers as a teenager nearly 11 years ago.
On Saturday, for the first time since his youth, Urías, 26, will play for his country again when he takes the mound against Colombia in Mexico’s World Baseball Classic opener. He’ll step on the mound not just as Mexico’s ace or an established star for one of Major League Baseball’s flagship franchises. Similar to Shohei Ohtani for Japan, Miguel Cabrera for Venezuela, and Mike Trout for the United States, Urías will participate in this tournament as the face of baseball in his country.