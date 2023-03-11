Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Phoenix

Mookie Betts seamlessly adjusts to second base for WBC

Mookie Betts works out with Team USA this week ahead of the World Baseball Classic. Betts started at second base in an exhibition game against the Angels on Thursday. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

TEMPE, Ariz. — Team USA’s starting second baseman Thursday took his position for some work a few hours before the first pitch against the Angels and looked the part.

He fielded groundballs with fluidity. He snapped throws from various arm angles. He shifted up the middle, over to the shortstop side of the bag, and back to shallow right field, all spots he could find himself in during the World Baseball Classic.

Mookie Betts appeared at home because second base was once home.

“It’s in my roots,” Betts, 30, said Thursday. “It’s what I grew up doing and it’s hard to kind of get rid of that.”

