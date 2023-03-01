Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Phoenix

Dodgers get sharp outings from Noah Syndergaard, Julio Urías in 7-1 loss to Reds
Noah Syndergaard didn’t light up the radar gun in his first Dodgers spring training game on Tuesday, topping out at 93 mph with his fastball during the team’s 7-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
However, the right-hander still completed two scoreless innings, giving up just one hit while striking out two and showing good feel for his slider and changeup.
“I thought he was good,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I thought he threw some good breaking balls. I thought the fastball had some life in the zone. It seemed like he was comfortable with his delivery. So positive there.”
Syndergaard acknowledged he was expecting more velocity behind his fastball, which averaged more than 94 mph last year but used to be in the upper 90s before he had Tommy John surgery in 2020.
“But it’s just motivation to keep on working,” he said. “Not too worried about it. I know it’s still in there.”
It might not have been a house of cards. But after an offseason talent exodus and significant turnover in the clubhouse, the Dodgers’ roster seemed to be built almost like a Jenga tower.
Strong and steady as constructed, but dangerously vulnerable with even a few missing pieces.
The first piece was pulled out Tuesday when manager Dave Roberts announced shortstop Gavin Lux would miss the season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
It was a blow for Lux, the 25-year-old former top prospect who solidified himself as a big leaguer last year and was looking forward to his first opportunity as the everyday shortstop.
“That’s one of the hardest parts,” he said Tuesday, leaning on crutches and fighting back tears. “Every baseball player’s dream is to play shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers.”
Gavin Lux tears right ACL and is expected to miss 2023 season
The Dodgers are in need of a new shortstop. Again.
Gavin Lux suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and it is expected to keep him out for the season, manager Dave Roberts announced Tuesday morning.
Lux is scheduled to have surgery next Tuesday. It will be performed by the team’s head physician, Dr.<TH>Neal ElAttrache. Roberts said Lux’s recovery will take eight months and called it “a huge blow.”
“It’s heartbreaking, you know,” Lux said, fighting back tears while leaning on crutches at the team’s Camelback Ranch spring-training facility. “The hardest part is just not being able to be on the field.”
The news came a day after Lux’s knee buckled while he was running the bases against the San Diego Padres.
“I felt it kind of pop right away, and the outside of my leg kind of went numb,” Lux said. “I figured something wasn’t right. I’ve strained stuff before, pulled stuff. That definitely felt different. So I kind of knew right away.”