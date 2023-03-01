Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Phoenix

Dodgers get sharp outings from Noah Syndergaard, Julio Urías in 7-1 loss to Reds

Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Noah Syndergaard didn’t light up the radar gun in his first Dodgers spring training game on Tuesday, topping out at 93 mph with his fastball during the team’s 7-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

However, the right-hander still completed two scoreless innings, giving up just one hit while striking out two and showing good feel for his slider and changeup.

“I thought he was good,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I thought he threw some good breaking balls. I thought the fastball had some life in the zone. It seemed like he was comfortable with his delivery. So positive there.”

Syndergaard acknowledged he was expecting more velocity behind his fastball, which averaged more than 94 mph last year but used to be in the upper 90s before he had Tommy John surgery in 2020.

“But it’s just motivation to keep on working,” he said. “Not too worried about it. I know it’s still in there.”

Read more >>>