Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news, notes and analysis

Dodgers roster outlook: Three players set to split time in the outfield
For all the focus on their offseason roster turnover, and for all the talk of new arrivals and open competitions coming into the spring, the Dodgers’ opening day team seems surprisingly settled with Cactus League games having just started.
Their starting rotation is crystal clear. Their infield looks locked into place, as well.
Playing time in the outfield is up for grabs, but probably only between five players who have separated themselves from the pack.
Even the bullpen lacks much preseason intrigue, with the core of the group set and the closer role unlikely to be filled — or so the Dodgers have said, at least — by the end of camp.
Though manager Dave Roberts maintained “there’s still things to be determined,” he quickly added: “I think our guys understand the landscape of our roster and how it potentially could shake out.”
Miguel Rojas exits game with cramp but says he’s OK
Miguel Rojas left the Dodgers spring game Sunday with a right foot and calf cramp after limping into first base on a third-inning single.
Rojas appeared to tighten up just as he was running out of the batter’s box. Upon reaching first base, he bent over to try and stretch his leg out.
The Dodgers ultimately decided to remove Rojas from the game as a precautionary, but he told reporters later that he believes he’ll be fine by Monday.
“This has happened to me in the past,” Rojas said. “First game, trying to go through it, trying to be careful. But this is something that always kind of gets me.”