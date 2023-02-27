Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news, notes and analysis

Dodgers roster outlook: Three players set to split time in the outfield

Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3), first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and center fielder Trayce Thompson (25) take the field before an exhibition Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

For all the focus on their offseason roster turnover, and for all the talk of new arrivals and open competitions coming into the spring, the Dodgers’ opening day team seems surprisingly settled with Cactus League games having just started.

Their starting rotation is crystal clear. Their infield looks locked into place, as well.

Playing time in the outfield is up for grabs, but probably only between five players who have separated themselves from the pack.

Even the bullpen lacks much preseason intrigue, with the core of the group set and the closer role unlikely to be filled — or so the Dodgers have said, at least — by the end of camp.

Though manager Dave Roberts maintained “there’s still things to be determined,” he quickly added: “I think our guys understand the landscape of our roster and how it potentially could shake out.”

