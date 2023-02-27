Live
Dodgers

Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news, notes and analysis

Max Muncy adjusts his hat as he stands next to Dodgers special assistant Chris Woodward and teammate Freddie Freeman, right, before a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Follow along for the latest news and analysis from Dodgers spring training at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix ahead of the 2023 MLB season.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Dodgers roster outlook: Three players set to split time in the outfield

By Jack Harris

Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3), first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and center fielder Trayce Thompson (25) take the field before an exhibition Sunday against the Chicago Cubs.
For all the focus on their offseason roster turnover, and for all the talk of new arrivals and open competitions coming into the spring, the Dodgers’ opening day team seems surprisingly settled with Cactus League games having just started.

Their starting rotation is crystal clear. Their infield looks locked into place, as well.

Playing time in the outfield is up for grabs, but probably only between five players who have separated themselves from the pack.

Even the bullpen lacks much preseason intrigue, with the core of the group set and the closer role unlikely to be filled — or so the Dodgers have said, at least — by the end of camp.

Though manager Dave Roberts maintained “there’s still things to be determined,” he quickly added: “I think our guys understand the landscape of our roster and how it potentially could shake out.”

Miguel Rojas exits game with cramp but says he’s OK

By Jack Harris

Miguel Rojas talks with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts after cramping up during Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs.
Miguel Rojas left the Dodgers spring game Sunday with a right foot and calf cramp after limping into first base on a third-inning single.

Rojas appeared to tighten up just as he was running out of the batter’s box. Upon reaching first base, he bent over to try and stretch his leg out.

The Dodgers ultimately decided to remove Rojas from the game as a precautionary, but he told reporters later that he believes he’ll be fine by Monday.

“This has happened to me in the past,” Rojas said. “First game, trying to go through it, trying to be careful. But this is something that always kind of gets me.”

