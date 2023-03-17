Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis

Dave Roberts remains strong proponent of WBC despite Edwin Diaz injury

Puerto Rico players react after pitcher Edwin Diaz appeared to be injured during a postgame celebration Wednesday at the World Baseball Classic. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Manager Dave Roberts said “my heart sank” when he saw New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz get carried off the field in a wheelchair after suffering a major knee injury celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic in Miami on Wednesday night.

Diaz, perhaps baseball’s most dominant reliever and a key piece of what the Mets expect to be a championship-caliber club, suffered a right patella tendon tear and was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on Thursday.

“You see his brother crying [on the field] …” Roberts said on Thursday. “I’m a baseball fan, so when you see a player of that magnitude lose a season, certainly to something as benign as celebrating, it’s sad.”

Read more >>>