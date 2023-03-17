Live
Dodgers

Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis

Share
Dodgers baserunner Chris Taylor dives safely back to first base during a pickoff-attempt against the Angels.
Dodgers baserunner Chris Taylor dives safely back to first base during a pickoff-attempt against the Angels on March 3.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Follow along for the latest news and analysis from Dodgers spring training at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix ahead of the 2023 MLB season.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Dave Roberts remains strong proponent of WBC despite Edwin Diaz injury

By Mike DiGiovanna

Puerto Rico players react after pitcher Edwin Diaz appeared to be injured during a postgame celebration.
Puerto Rico players react after pitcher Edwin Diaz appeared to be injured during a postgame celebration Wednesday at the World Baseball Classic.
(Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Manager Dave Roberts said “my heart sank” when he saw New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz get carried off the field in a wheelchair after suffering a major knee injury celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic in Miami on Wednesday night.

Diaz, perhaps baseball’s most dominant reliever and a key piece of what the Mets expect to be a championship-caliber club, suffered a right patella tendon tear and was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on Thursday.

“You see his brother crying [on the field] …” Roberts said on Thursday. “I’m a baseball fan, so when you see a player of that magnitude lose a season, certainly to something as benign as celebrating, it’s sad.”

Read more >>>

Share

Noah Syndergaard looks sharp in minor league game against White Sox

By Mike DiGiovanna

Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard faces the San Diego Padres on March 6.
Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard faces against the San Diego Padres on March 6.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — With Wednesday night’s rainout pushing Clayton Kershaw’s exhibition start back to Thursday night against the Texas Rangers, Noah Syndergaard, who was originally scheduled to start Thursday night, pitched in a triple-A game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon.

Syndergaard threw 60 pitches over five innings, giving up one unearned run and one hit, striking out one and walking none.

“It went well,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He was very efficient. Everything was in the zone.”

Read more >>>

Share