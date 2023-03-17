Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis

Dave Roberts remains strong proponent of WBC despite Edwin Diaz injury
PHOENIX — Manager Dave Roberts said “my heart sank” when he saw New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz get carried off the field in a wheelchair after suffering a major knee injury celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic in Miami on Wednesday night.
Diaz, perhaps baseball’s most dominant reliever and a key piece of what the Mets expect to be a championship-caliber club, suffered a right patella tendon tear and was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on Thursday.
“You see his brother crying [on the field] …” Roberts said on Thursday. “I’m a baseball fan, so when you see a player of that magnitude lose a season, certainly to something as benign as celebrating, it’s sad.”
Noah Syndergaard looks sharp in minor league game against White Sox
PHOENIX — With Wednesday night’s rainout pushing Clayton Kershaw’s exhibition start back to Thursday night against the Texas Rangers, Noah Syndergaard, who was originally scheduled to start Thursday night, pitched in a triple-A game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon.
Syndergaard threw 60 pitches over five innings, giving up one unearned run and one hit, striking out one and walking none.
“It went well,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He was very efficient. Everything was in the zone.”