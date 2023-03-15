Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis

Dustin May’s mound maturity is improving, even if his cursing is a work in progress

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks in September. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — There is the way Dustin May feels when he’s on the mound, and there is the way the fiery Dodgers right-hander outwardly expresses it.

On the inside, May has been quietly pleased with his progress this spring, continuing to regain strength and stamina he didn’t realize he was missing last year in his initial return from Tommy John surgery — as well as a newfound level of mental fortitude to go along with it.

“I would say right now is probably the closest I’ve been to pre-surgery, feel-wise,” May said. “I’m in a pretty good spot.”

It’s just that, based on May’s often-emotional in-game demeanor, it sometimes can be hard to tell.

Read more >>>