Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis

Dustin May’s mound maturity is improving, even if his cursing is a work in progress
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — There is the way Dustin May feels when he’s on the mound, and there is the way the fiery Dodgers right-hander outwardly expresses it.
On the inside, May has been quietly pleased with his progress this spring, continuing to regain strength and stamina he didn’t realize he was missing last year in his initial return from Tommy John surgery — as well as a newfound level of mental fortitude to go along with it.
“I would say right now is probably the closest I’ve been to pre-surgery, feel-wise,” May said. “I’m in a pretty good spot.”
It’s just that, based on May’s often-emotional in-game demeanor, it sometimes can be hard to tell.
Freddie Freeman leaves Canada’s WBC win with hamstring injury
PHOENIX — The Dodgers had a rare day off from their Cactus League schedule Tuesday. They got an on-field scare anyway.
First baseman Freddie Freeman, playing for Canada in the World Baseball Classic, left Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Colombia with a hamstring injury.
Freeman ran gingerly out of the batter’s box after popping out to the third baseman in foul territory in the top of the third inning. He was replaced at first base in the bottom of the fourth inning.