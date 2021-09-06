Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Dodgers’ biggest problem isn’t the Giants, it’s the broken bat in their lineup

The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger tosses his bat after drawing a walk against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. (John Hefti / Associated Press)

Just two years ago, the scenario would have been unimaginable, the Dodgers down by the four runs in the ninth inning and Dave Roberts calling on Cody Bellinger to be replaced by a pinch-hitter.

Bellinger’s replacement wasn’t Mookie Betts or Corey Seager or even a 41-year-old version of Albert Pujols.

Batting instead of Bellinger was Austin Barnes, the team’s light-hitting backup catcher.

The Dodgers lost a game they should have won, the most talented team in baseball dropping its series finale to a San Francisco Giants team that plays the best baseball. The defending World Series champions departed to St. Louis on Sunday trailing the Giants in the National League West.

With games remaining and the Dodgers only one game behind the Giants, however, the problem wasn’t nearly as alarming as the one they have in Bellinger.

Read more >>>