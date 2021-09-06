Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Dodgers’ biggest problem isn’t the Giants, it’s the broken bat in their lineup
Just two years ago, the scenario would have been unimaginable, the Dodgers down by the four runs in the ninth inning and Dave Roberts calling on Cody Bellinger to be replaced by a pinch-hitter.
Bellinger’s replacement wasn’t Mookie Betts or Corey Seager or even a 41-year-old version of Albert Pujols.
Batting instead of Bellinger was Austin Barnes, the team’s light-hitting backup catcher.
The Dodgers lost a game they should have won, the most talented team in baseball dropping its series finale to a San Francisco Giants team that plays the best baseball. The defending World Series champions departed to St. Louis on Sunday trailing the Giants in the National League West.
With games remaining and the Dodgers only one game behind the Giants, however, the problem wasn’t nearly as alarming as the one they have in Bellinger.
Highlights from the Dodgers’ 6-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO — The crowd was on its feet again Sunday in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 6-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Another batch of “Beat L.A.” chants vibrated through Oracle Park. Albert Pujols had just come off the Dodgers’ bench to belt a pinch-hit, two-run home run to reinvigorate the masses, producing a scene befitting for October, down to the sweater weather.
Max Muncy stood at first base. Mookie Betts populated the batter’s box. Giants closer Jake McGee toed the mound. The Dodgers had two outs to make up a two-run deficit to avoid losing the three-game series, dropping the 19-game season series, and sinking back into second place in the National League West.
The rally fell short because Betts struck out on a pitch inside, out of the strike zone and Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski caught Justin Turner’s flyball down the right-field line against the netting to give San Francisco sole possession of first place.