Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Dodgers’ late rally falls short this time in loss to Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — It was one of the Dodgers’ best stretches of the season. Yet, it featured a troubling trend that continued Tuesday night.

Yes, the Dodgers won all seven games they played last week.

But in six of those contests, they had to come from behind.

On Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, a similar script played out again. The Cardinals built a big, early lead. The Dodgers mounted a late-game rally that kept them in it to the ninth.

This time, however, their latest slow start had left them too far adrift. In a 7-6 defeat at Busch Stadium, they’d finally faced a hill too steep to climb.

