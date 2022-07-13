Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers against the Cincinnati Reds.
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He is 11-0 with a 1.62 earned-run average over 16 starts this season.
(Aaron Doster / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin looks to stay unbeaten on the season as the Dodgers try to avenge their loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

ICYMI: Dodgers’ late rally falls short this time in loss to Cardinals

By Jack Harris

ST. LOUIS — It was one of the Dodgers’ best stretches of the season. Yet, it featured a troubling trend that continued Tuesday night.

Yes, the Dodgers won all seven games they played last week.

But in six of those contests, they had to come from behind.

On Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, a similar script played out again. The Cardinals built a big, early lead. The Dodgers mounted a late-game rally that kept them in it to the ninth.

This time, however, their latest slow start had left them too far adrift. In a 7-6 defeat at Busch Stadium, they’d finally faced a hill too steep to climb.

Read more >>>

