Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws a pitch during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 25. Syndergaard is 1-3 with a 5.88 earned-run average over nine starts this season.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Noah Syndergaard gets the start as the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the top team in baseball. First pitch at Tropicana Field is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PDT (SNLA | MLB.TV).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

Wednesday recap: Braves avoid sweep with walk-off, but Dodgers settle for moral victory

By Jack Harris

ATLANTA — It’s a good thing the Dodgers already clinched their series win over the Braves this week.

Otherwise, Wednesday’s 4-3 loss at Truist Park would have been a lot more frustrating.

After surprise wins in the first two games of the series, when the Dodgers prevailed with rookie pitchers on the mound, the finale seemed set up for a potential statement sweep.

The Dodgers outhit the Braves 12-5. They got their starting pitcher into the sixth inning for the first time in almost two weeks. They had runners aboard in every inning.

Read more >>>

