Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Gavin Stone delivers against the Atlanta Braves on May 22.
Dodgers starting pitcher Gavin Stone delivers against the Atlanta Braves on May 22. Stone will make his third start for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)

Gavin Stone takes the mound for the Dodgers as they go for a series win against the Tampa Bay Rays, baseball’s top team. First pitch is scheduled for 8:35 a.m. PDT (Peacock | MLB.TV).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Saturday recap: Dodgers beat Rays with timely offense and clutch relief pitching

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All season, the Dodgers’ offense has been inconsistent yet productive, streaky but successful.

“If you look at where guys are at,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday, “some guys have been ice cold and then they run really hot.”

That was the case again in the Dodgers’ come-from-behind, 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, coupling superstar-like performances from Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts with just enough offensive punch from the rest of the team.

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

