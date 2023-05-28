Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Live updates, start time and analysis

Saturday recap: Dodgers beat Rays with timely offense and clutch relief pitching

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All season, the Dodgers’ offense has been inconsistent yet productive, streaky but successful.

“If you look at where guys are at,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday, “some guys have been ice cold and then they run really hot.”

That was the case again in the Dodgers’ come-from-behind, 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, coupling superstar-like performances from Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts with just enough offensive punch from the rest of the team.

