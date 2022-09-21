Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and scoring

Flat Dodgers fumble their way to a doubleheader split with the Diamondbacks

The Dodgers lurched through a doubleheader Tuesday of two oddly similar games with starkly different outcomes.

The opener took three-plus hours beginning at noon, and the Dodgers eventually progressed from flat to focused, exploding for five runs in the eighth inning to edge the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 at Dodger Stadium.

Another three-plus hours passed before the second game began, and again the Dodgers fell behind early, surrendering their third unearned run of the day in the second inning and two more in the sixth, giving them a season-high four errors in the game — and six in the doubleheader.

Max Muncy hit a two-run home run in the sixth but Ketel Marte answered with a solo shot in the seventh, keeping the Diamondbacks ahead by two runs. Muncy came up in eighth and scorched a line drive with two out and a runner on, but right fielder Jordan Luplow flagged it down. The Diamondbacks tacked on a run in the ninth to win 5-2.

