Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks doubleheader: Live updates, start times, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 15.
Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 15. Grove will be making his fourth start of the season Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Michael Grove gets the start for the Dodgers in the first game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. PDT.

By Steve Henson
Houston Mitchell

Freddie Freeman on track for batting title; Dodgers win to clinch first-round bye

By Mike DiGiovanna

Batting average is considered old-fashioned in today’s analytics-driven game, a statistical relic that has been replaced by on-base percentage, slugging percentage and wins above replacement as more accurate measures of offense, and a batting title doesn’t carry the weight it once did.

“It does for me,” Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman shot back before Monday night’s 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks before a crowd of 44,854 at Chavez Ravine.

“I know people don’t put as much stock in batting average and RBIs, but if you go to a stadium, what numbers do they put on the scoreboard? It’s batting average, home runs and RBIs. If they don’t really care, then take them off the board.”

